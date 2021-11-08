Artist Spotlight: The Artist Muneer

A new day is arising across the landscape of hip-hop. For years, lyrics in which the artists flaunts about his or her lifestyle has caused for rap music to devolve into a mass of mediocrity. When hip-hop began, the goal for the culture was to portray to the listener the real-life struggles that urban communities deal with on a daily basis and what necessary solutions must be executed in order for all of humanity to prosper.

Sunrise Pixabay

Instead of promoting the fluff that the music industry does, a different path must be taken. The rappers that need more exposure are the ones that bring lyricism to the table based around the true culture of hip-hop. Instead of hyping up those who are well-established in the rap game, we need to look to bring much-needed publicity to independent artists that are making their foray into the music industry.

Before changing things globally, we must begin at the local level. Let us shine the spotlight on local artists that need for more ears to hear their music. For this local artist spotlight, I am honored to bring to you this interview with Nashville's own The Artist Muneer. The Artist Muneer has been recording for about a year and will be making a huge impact in the rap music industry for 2022. His single "Be Alright" has been receiving a big push on Soundcloud to the point that many loyal listeners are waiting for his new music to be released.

Q: How did you get into hip-hop when you are from the country music capitol of the world?

The Artist Muneer: I can see the writing on the walls. There is a MAJOR Hip-Hop lane opening up in Nashville. What better place to grow things than a soil that has already been tilled? Nashville has served as a hub for all sorts of music (including Hip-Hop) in addition to BMI and ASCAP having headquarters there. You have to come to Nashville to know the vibe and the vibe is NOT exclusive to country music.

Q: Who are your major influences in the rap game?

The Artist Muneer: Ms. Lauren Hill is my main influence. My style is also influenced by artists such as Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, Nas, Eminem, and Bob Marley.

Q: How did you come up with your rap name? What is the word origin of Muneer?

The Artist Muneer: My government name is MUNEER. It means "The Enlightened One" in arabic. I chose The Artist Muneer as my name because it best represents myself and my music. I do other things outside of music that fall into artistry which I hope to share with you all soon.

Q: With the artist in your rap name, how do you plan to bring artistry back into an art form that has been suffocated by the music industry for decades?

The Artist Muneer: Wow! That's a great question. I believe art is an expression of "self". The medium that is used to create said art differs from artist to artist. Moments in history were captured by art and revolutions have been inspired by art. The people need something real that they can grab onto. My strategy is to fill that need.

Q: The only rappers that I have heard make it out of Nashville are Young Buck (formerly of G-Unit) and GRITS all the way back from their "Factors of the 7" album. Are you in contact with them?

The Artist Muneer: When I first started to record music in Nashville, Young Buck was the first Hip Hop artist to welcome me to Music City. He stopped by the Underground Studio While I was recording one of my singles and we got a chance to talk for a little bit. Much respect to him for putting Nashville Hip Hop on the radar. . I look forward to getting the chance to meet GRITS but as of right now I don't personally know them.

Q: How important was it to you to put your life experience into "Be Alright" so that your listeners can obtain a positive outlook for their future?

The Artist Muneer: It was extremely important to me. I wanted it to be a song that someone could play and change their outlook on a bad situation. Bad things have happened in my life but I am pushing through it to get to the light at the end of the tunnel. I believe in my listeners! I know that if I can make it out so can they.

Q: Do you have any mentors in the rap game?

The Artist Muneer: Everything that I have learned about Hip Hop was self taught for the most part. There are a few people who have taught me a thing or two about the business side of Hip Hop but as far as my artistry goes I developed that myself from the ground up.

Here's a reminder that everything is going to "Be Alright."

If you are in the Nashville area and would like for him to perform at a venue, then contact his publicist at the Forge Collective.