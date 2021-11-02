How did the Trump telephone rally in Virginia go?

Former President Donald Trump held a telephone rally in the state of Virginia yesterday evening. The telephone rally was scheduled to be in the format of a town hall meeting. However, he changed the format at the last minute after Glenn Youngkin, the Republican candidate in the Virginia gubernatorial race, stated that he would not attend the telephone rally.

Therefore, the details of the telephone rally was changed immensely. Instead of having a town hall setting, the telephone rally was then closed to the press. Normally, a town hall meeting lasts between 90 minutes and two hours. This telephone rally by former President Trump lasted only five minutes.

Vintage telephone Alexas_Fotos/Pixabay

While he spoke briefly in this rally, former President Trump endorsed Glenn Youngkin to defeat former Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe in Tuesday's election. Let us dissect a few quotes from the telephone rally that occurred at an undisclosed location within Virginia.

"He's a great man, he's a wonderful guy, he will do a job like nobody can do. I have no doubt about it."

Unfortunately, this statement is phrased in an odd fashion because he is saying that anybody else would be a better Governor than Youngkin. Do you see the gaffe now? "...do a job like nobody..." Former President Trump is supposed to be complimenting Youngkin, but is claiming that a ham-and-egger could do a better job at governor than Youngkin.

"I've gotten to know him so well and our relationship is great. The fake news media would like to say something else because they'd like our big, giant, beautiful base like there has never been before, to not vote as much as they're going to."

In this quote, former President Trump is saying that the news media is fake once again. If the media is fake, then why did he choose to have this telephone rally only heard by the press? He also implies that the media is attempting to dissuade Republican-leaning citizens from voting on Tuesday. However, the last person that tried to rig a vote in the state of Virginia was a conservative during the 2020 General Election. Jonathan Meade West, Sr. attempted to vote twice for former President Trump back in November.

Matter of fact, the relationship might not be too great since former President Trump did not hold a rally in person for Youngkin. Compare that to former Governor McAuliffe in which former President Barack Obama and current US President Joe Biden held rallies for McAuliffe in the days leading up to this election. Both of their rallies for McAuliffe were held last week. Youngkin did not want to be seen in public with former President Trump under any circumstance during this campaign. Youngkin treated former President Trump just like a side piece. When what is said in private in a relationship does not align with what is happening publicly, then that relationship is unstable.

"...won't even be hard for a guy like that to make Virginia the envy of the world."

Former President Trump is saying this as if Virginia is actually West Virginia. The state of Virginia has been the envy of the world for centuries. George Washington was born there.

I do feel empathy for the people of Virginia because the two choices that you have for Governor are below average. Although former Governor McAuliffe was the governor of Virginia from 2014 to 2018, one must realize that the Charlottesville debacle happened under his watch as governor. For Youngkin, this current governor's race is now neck-and-neck in the polls because he had to resort to race-baiting in his campaign.

You may be wondering, "Why are you even reporting about former President Trump?" I answered that question in a News Break article last month. This telephone rally could be the last words that are ever heard publicly from former President Trump due to all of his health issues.