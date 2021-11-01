Joliet, IL

Career Fair for those with disabilities scheduled for 11/2

Adrian Holman

The Workforce Center of Will County (WCFC) will be holding a career fair for individuals with disabilities on Tuesday, November 2nd from 4 PM (CST) to 6 PM (CST) at the Joliet Township High School Administration Building. The building is located on 300 Caterpillar Drive in Joliet, IL at the corner of Caterpillar and McDonough. Older residents would know that this building was the old location of Herald-News, the local newspaper.

Although the Americans with Disabilities Act was enacted in 1990, very few corporations actually have made accommodations to those who have disabilities over the past 30 years. In last year's Web Accessibility Annual Report, 98 percent of websites created by companies are not accessible to those with disabilities.

A perfect example to show the lack of accessibility to those with disabilities is that a majority of jobs require that a person stands throughout the entirety of the eight-hour workday. They do not make concessions for those who are wheelchair-bound or who cannot stand for long periods of time due to such diseases as dysplasia, multiple sclerosis, and cerebral palsy. What is the purpose of forcing a person to stand eight hours at a cash register when the job could be done even more effectively with a chair right there at the register? I guess that employers tend to be more on the sadistic side of society.

For example, I was born with dysplasia so that I am not able to stand for longer than 30 minutes at a time without my legs being on fire. The companies that I have worked at in the past never made accommodations for me where I had jobs which involved for me to stand throughout the entire shift. Fortunately, News Break has stepped up to the plate and has allowed for me to remain a valuable contribution to society without demeaning me for having a disability.

Nevertheless, this career fair is a breath of fresh air because this fair is the first one of its kind in the Joliet area in which companies are now actually seeking to hire people with disabilities. The unemployment rate for disabled people within the USA is at a way higher rate than the overall national unemployment rate.

The current US unemployment rate is at 4.8 percent. However, the current US unemployment rate for those with disabilities is at 12.6 percent. Disabled people are human beings as well. However, society loves to discredit the value of others who do not fit within the social construct. The statistics show that people discriminate against those with disabilities. A lack of physical movement does not inhibit the mental and the emotional capabilities of those with disabilities. Matter of fact, employers should look to hire those with disabilities even more because people with disabilities have to adapt on a daily basis. That adaptability is definitely an advantage in dealing with all different kinds of customers each and every workday.

To make things even better, the companies involved in this career fair are places that have had good rapport with employees in the past. The companies that will be participating in this Career Fair are Amita Health Saint Joseph's Medical Center in Joliet, Bdelli Solutions, Harrahs Joliet, Hollywood Casino Joliet, JULIE, Incorporated, Michaels Distribution, PACE Suburban Bus, TAGG Logistics, Walgreens, Will County Center for Community Concerns, and the Will County Clerk's Office in Joliet.

Also, other resource organizations will be there that also help the disabled with finding employment and other forms of aid throughout the state of Illinois. The organizations that will be there on Tuesday are Autism Workforce, Cornerstone Services, Incorporated, Disability Resource Center, and the Illinois Department of Human Services/Division of Rehabilitation Services.

If you are disabled, then choose not to listen to the mediocre masses that believe that you cannot do anything.

