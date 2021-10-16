Braidwood, IL

Annual Open House this weekend

Adrian Holman

Countryside Village Gifts will be holding their annual fall open house at their store in Braidwood, IL this weekend. The open house will take place Saturday, October 16th and Sunday, October 17th from 9 AM CST until 4 PM CST.

Countryside Village Gifts is very easy to find. The store is right off of Interstate 55 and Illinois Route 113.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aBrk1_0cSkJFd900
Annual Fall Open HouseCountryside Village Gifts/Facebook

The festivities kick off on Saturday with a pop-up market set up in the morning between 9 AM CST and 2 PM CST. All different kinds of vendors will be outside for the fall sidewalk sale for the five hours. Fortunately, the weather will cooperate because the forecast is sunny without a cloud in the sky for both days this weekend.

The vendors that will be selling their wares for the Fall Sidewalk Sale are artisans and crafters that create various crafts that you can buy that will make your home more decorative this autumn. How ironic that this craft sale is located in Braidwood because you will be able to buy some items that are carved out of wood. These items could make the decor in your home look better than what is displayed on HGTV.

With all of this shopping going on, consumers will be famished. That explains why a food truck will also be outside of Countryside Village Gifts. The food truck will be a good one with Lil' Deb's Food Truck being at the event. The main entrees that will be offered are Chicago-style hot dogs and Italian beef.

If you are a foodie, then you definitely will need to try a Chicago-style hot dog because of all of the toppings that is placed on a Chicago-style hot dog. The hot dog is topped with relish, onions, mustard, tomato wedges, pickles, sport peppers, and celery salt. The hot dog will look like the one in the above flyer.

What makes the Chicago-style hot dog so great is that no ketchup goes on that hot dog. Ketchup is great for hamburgers and for french fries, but ketchup takes away from the taste of a hot dog. The last time that you should have put ketchup on a hot dog was when you were about five years old.

After eating some good food, you must have some beverages to wash it down. On both days, Countryside Village Gifts will be holding wine tastings.

Although Countryside Village Gifts is nestled in the middle of nowhere, they do carry an impressive amount of wines. They boast to have over 100 different types of wines. They carry brands from the Midwest like Lynfred, St. James, and St. Julian. They also carry brands from other wineries throughout the USA and also imported wines from all over the globe.

Once you are a little bit tipsy after the wine tasting, you will need some time to sober up by checking out what is inside the store at Countryside Village Gifts. Besides the wine, Countryside sells all sorts of food items like preserves, soups, desserts, and sauces. The food sold there is reminiscent of what is sold at Cracker Barrel.

Also, they sell all sorts of home decor. Plus, they will be running a 30% sale off of all Halloween and fall decorations. Buy some decorations now so that you will have a couple of weeks to have your home looking nice before all of your friends trash your house during the Halloween party.

The home decorations that they sell could also be used as gifts for your loved ones for Christmas. Since the supply chain is backed up on the Pacific Ocean, these knick-knacks are perfect stocking-stuffers for 2021.

Countryside Village Gifts is located at 1540 N. Division Street in Braidwood, IL. For more information, you can check out their website.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

I like to write about sports. I am a dwarf at 4'7" tall.

Plainfield, IL
343 followers

More from Adrian Holman

My 2021 NFL Regular Season Week 7 picks

I had the least amount of losses in one week by going 10-4 last week. My current record for this NFL regular season is now at 62-32. There will only be 13 games this week with six teams having a bye: Buffalo Bills, Dallas Cowboys, Minnesota Vikings, Pittsburgh Steelers, Los Angeles Chargers, and the Jacksonville Jaguars. Nevertheless, the picks still must be made. Here are my picks for Week 7 of the 2021 NFL Regular Season.

Read full story

Parade for Chicago Sky scheduled for tomorrow

After winning their first-ever Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) Championship on Sunday afternoon, the Chicago Sky will have a parade and a rally in downtown Chicago on Tuesday, October 19.

Read full story
1 comments

My 2021 NFL Regular Season Week 6 picks

Week 5 of the NFL season was rather interesting because most of the games had some amazing drama along with the off-the-field stuff being revealed after the games with Jon Gruden resigning as Las Vegas Raiders head coach.

Read full story
Iowa State

Highlights of Iowa Trump rally

Around 20,000 people attended the Iowa Trump rally at the Iowa State Fairgrounds Saturday evening in Des Moines, IA. Former US President Donald Trump spoke for almost two hours to the people assembled in Des Moines.

Read full story
22 comments
Manhattan, IL

Oktoberfest 2021 is this Saturday in Manhattan

The village of Manhattan, IL will be holding this year's Oktoberfest at Manhattan's Central Park in downtown Manhattan from 7:30 AM CST until 9 PM CST. The event that is sponsored by the Manhattan Chamber of Commerce will have enough festivities for you and your family that will keep you occupied for thirteen and a half hours.

Read full story

My 2021 NFL Regular Season Week 5 picks

I really do need to pick better than what I have been doing because I went 10-6 again last week. For three out of the first four weeks, the record was 10-6 except for Week 2 where it was 11-5. That brings my overall record to 41-23 so far. The proof is now in the pudding for my 2021 NFL Regular Season Week 5 picks.

Read full story
Iowa State

Iowa Trump rally scheduled for 10/9

Former US President Donald Trump will be holding his last rally of the year in Des Moines, IA on Saturday, October 9th because no other events are listed. I repeat that the date of this Iowa Trump rally will be on 10/9.

Read full story
77 comments
Naperville, IL

Do you want to see a century old farm?

The Riverview Farmstead Preserve will be holding an open house on Saturday, October 2nd from 12 PM CST until 4 PM CST. The Riverview Farmstead Preserve is a 19th century family farm that has been refurbished and is still standing.

Read full story

My 2021 NFL Regular Season Week 4 picks

Last week, I went 10-6 on picking games, so I really need to step my game up for this week's games. My overall record is now at 31-17 for this season so far. Less losses and more wins are in store for me this week. Let's take a look at the games for Week 4 of this marvelous National Football League (NFL) season.

Read full story
Albany, NY

New York #JusticeforJ6 rally scheduled for this Saturday

The last Justice for J6 rally is scheduled to occur this Saturday on the front steps of the New York State Capitol Building located at the intersection of Washington Avenue and State Street in Albany, NY. The New York #JusticeforJ6 rally will begin at 12 PM EST and will end at 2 PM EST. Hop on the interstate highway so that you will not miss the last Justice for J6 rally that is scheduled.

Read full story
1 comments
Niles, IL

Who wants some pancakes?

The Niles Fire Department will be holding an open house this Saturday morning from 9 AM CST until 12 PM CST. During that time, the Niles Fire Department will be having a pancake breakfast there as well. Who wants some pancakes?

Read full story

More Justice for J6 rallies scheduled for this Saturday

Although the Justice for J6 rally at Washington, DC last Saturday was a complete dud with only a few hundred people showing up, the Look Ahead America organization will be holding more rallies throughout the United States of America on Saturday, September 25.

Read full story

My 2021 NFL Regular Season Week 3 Picks

Last week, I went 11-5 on my National Football League (NFL) picks even though there were plenty of upsets over the weekend. Over the past two weeks, the record for the regular season is now 21-11. That's not too bad for a NewsBreak writer. Let's now look ahead to Week 3.

Read full story
Monee, IL

Fishing for trash from 9/21 to 9/26

The Monee Reservoir is once again running the Fishing for Trash program this fall from Tuesday, September 21 until Sunday, September 26. This event take place during the opening and closing hours of the Monee Reservoir Visitor Center from 6 AM CST until 7 PM.

Read full story
Chicago, IL

2021 ALS Walk for Life Chicago scheduled for 9/18

The 20th Anniversary of the ALS Walk for Life Chicago sponsored by the Les Turner ALS Foundation will take place Saturday morning at Soldier Field. The event will take place from 9:30 AM CST until 2 PM CST. Participation in the ALS Walk for Life is totally free, but parking at Soldier Field will be $25.

Read full story
Romeoville, IL

Founder's Day Weekend from 9/16 to 9/19

The Village of Romeoville will be holding their annual Founder's Day Entertainment Weekend from September 16-19 at Deer Crossing Park. Deer Crossing Park is located right behind the Village of Romeoville building on 1050 W. Romeo Road. Four days of fun and entertaining events will bring enjoyment to you and your family.

Read full story

My 2021 NFL Regular Season Week 2 picks

Last week, my picks could have been better because I ended up with a 10-6 record. Nevertheless, I will not give up because I am making more picks for this week. Here are my Week 2 NFL regular season picks.

Read full story

Justice for J6 rally scheduled for 9/18 at the Capitol

The non-profit organization Look Ahead America will be holding a Justice for J6 rally in Washington, DC on Saturday, September 18th. The rally will be held at the same Union Square where the Insurrection rally was held on January 6th when hundreds of people stormed the US Capitol Building.

Read full story
Forest Park, IL

Forest Park Ribfest scheduled for 9/11

After being postponed last summer, the Village of Forest Park is bringing back Ribfest 2021 on Saturday, September 11. The Ribfest will take place at the Forest Park Picnic Grove from 11 AM CST until 11 PM CST.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy