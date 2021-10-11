Des Moines, IA

Highlights of Iowa Trump rally

Adrian Holman

Around 20,000 people attended the Iowa Trump rally at the Iowa State Fairgrounds Saturday evening in Des Moines, IA. Former US President Donald Trump spoke for almost two hours to the people assembled in Des Moines.

Right out of the gate, Trump pandered to the crowd by stating that they were the largest group to have ever attended the Iowa State Fairgrounds. He did not say where he received that information, but I checked to see whether or not this crowd was the largest crowd ever in Des Moines history because he did claim back in 2017 that he had the greatest amount of people at his Presidential Inauguration which was laughably proven to be false.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GKNYZ_0cNiU0vx00
American flagPixabay

While checking the statistics, the daily attendance at the Iowa State Fair this year was far more each and every day than the attendance at Saturday's Iowa Trump rally. Matter of fact, the attendance every day at the Iowa State Fair was over 70,000 people. I do not know what type of math he was doing because 70,000 is three and a half times more than the estimated 20,000 people that were there Saturday night.

After being out of office for nine months, former President Trump was still complaining about the 2020 election results being rigged. When he won in 2016, then he did not whine about the election results. However, whenever things do not go in his favor, he murmurs about the unfavorable circumstance for the rest of his life.

He brought up all of the claims that were brought to the courts in the four swing states that he lost by a slight margin: Arizona, Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Georgia. Those same claims were thrown out of state courts throughout the country after the 2020 election. If his claims were true, then he would still be President.

One outrageous idea he threw out there was that he won the election because he won Iowa, Florida, and Ohio.

"Every President before me that won Iowa, Florida, and Ohio won the election."

He really thinks that he won the 2020 election because he won three states when the election is determined by electoral votes.

He also ranted about Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) not blocking the certification of the 2020 election on January 6, 2021. Why does he always think that someone else should do something for him that would totally jeopardize their careers?

He then brought Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA) to the stage and endorsed Sen. Grassley, who is attempting to secure an eighth term as one of the US Senators of Iowa in 2022. When Senator Grassley spoke before former President Trump at the rally, he was booed by some members of the crowd. After former President Trump endorsed Sen. Grassley, the entire crowd cheered.

To close out the rally, former President Trump was still wondering why so many African-Americans did not vote for him in 2016 and in 2020. To blame his election loss on Black people is disingenuous since African-Americans make up about 1/6 of the US population.

There is one very good reason as to why African-Americans did not vote for former President Trump; he has been redlining his housing properties for almost 40 years.

One recurring theme throughout his speech was that he was telling the people to fight to bring America back. He said that he wants to "make America great again...again." Fortunately, these people that have been fighting from 1865 to January 6, 2021 have not succeeded in defeating the Union.

If you missed the Iowa Trump rally on Saturday, then you can check out the video below because he no longer has any rallies scheduled. I have already displayed in a previous post as to why he will no longer have any rallies in the future.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 22

Published by

I like to write about sports. I am a dwarf at 4'7" tall.

Plainfield, IL
329 followers

More from Adrian Holman

Braidwood, IL

Annual Open House this weekend

Countryside Village Gifts will be holding their annual fall open house at their store in Braidwood, IL this weekend. The open house will take place Saturday, October 16th and Sunday, October 17th from 9 AM CST until 4 PM CST.

Read full story

My 2021 NFL Regular Season Week 6 picks

Week 5 of the NFL season was rather interesting because most of the games had some amazing drama along with the off-the-field stuff being revealed after the games with Jon Gruden resigning as Las Vegas Raiders head coach.

Read full story
Manhattan, IL

Oktoberfest 2021 is this Saturday in Manhattan

The village of Manhattan, IL will be holding this year's Oktoberfest at Manhattan's Central Park in downtown Manhattan from 7:30 AM CST until 9 PM CST. The event that is sponsored by the Manhattan Chamber of Commerce will have enough festivities for you and your family that will keep you occupied for thirteen and a half hours.

Read full story

My 2021 NFL Regular Season Week 5 picks

I really do need to pick better than what I have been doing because I went 10-6 again last week. For three out of the first four weeks, the record was 10-6 except for Week 2 where it was 11-5. That brings my overall record to 41-23 so far. The proof is now in the pudding for my 2021 NFL Regular Season Week 5 picks.

Read full story
Iowa State

Iowa Trump rally scheduled for 10/9

Former US President Donald Trump will be holding his last rally of the year in Des Moines, IA on Saturday, October 9th because no other events are listed. I repeat that the date of this Iowa Trump rally will be on 10/9.

Read full story
77 comments
Naperville, IL

Do you want to see a century old farm?

The Riverview Farmstead Preserve will be holding an open house on Saturday, October 2nd from 12 PM CST until 4 PM CST. The Riverview Farmstead Preserve is a 19th century family farm that has been refurbished and is still standing.

Read full story

My 2021 NFL Regular Season Week 4 picks

Last week, I went 10-6 on picking games, so I really need to step my game up for this week's games. My overall record is now at 31-17 for this season so far. Less losses and more wins are in store for me this week. Let's take a look at the games for Week 4 of this marvelous National Football League (NFL) season.

Read full story
Albany, NY

New York #JusticeforJ6 rally scheduled for this Saturday

The last Justice for J6 rally is scheduled to occur this Saturday on the front steps of the New York State Capitol Building located at the intersection of Washington Avenue and State Street in Albany, NY. The New York #JusticeforJ6 rally will begin at 12 PM EST and will end at 2 PM EST. Hop on the interstate highway so that you will not miss the last Justice for J6 rally that is scheduled.

Read full story
1 comments
Niles, IL

Who wants some pancakes?

The Niles Fire Department will be holding an open house this Saturday morning from 9 AM CST until 12 PM CST. During that time, the Niles Fire Department will be having a pancake breakfast there as well. Who wants some pancakes?

Read full story

More Justice for J6 rallies scheduled for this Saturday

Although the Justice for J6 rally at Washington, DC last Saturday was a complete dud with only a few hundred people showing up, the Look Ahead America organization will be holding more rallies throughout the United States of America on Saturday, September 25.

Read full story

My 2021 NFL Regular Season Week 3 Picks

Last week, I went 11-5 on my National Football League (NFL) picks even though there were plenty of upsets over the weekend. Over the past two weeks, the record for the regular season is now 21-11. That's not too bad for a NewsBreak writer. Let's now look ahead to Week 3.

Read full story
Monee, IL

Fishing for trash from 9/21 to 9/26

The Monee Reservoir is once again running the Fishing for Trash program this fall from Tuesday, September 21 until Sunday, September 26. This event take place during the opening and closing hours of the Monee Reservoir Visitor Center from 6 AM CST until 7 PM.

Read full story
Chicago, IL

2021 ALS Walk for Life Chicago scheduled for 9/18

The 20th Anniversary of the ALS Walk for Life Chicago sponsored by the Les Turner ALS Foundation will take place Saturday morning at Soldier Field. The event will take place from 9:30 AM CST until 2 PM CST. Participation in the ALS Walk for Life is totally free, but parking at Soldier Field will be $25.

Read full story
Romeoville, IL

Founder's Day Weekend from 9/16 to 9/19

The Village of Romeoville will be holding their annual Founder's Day Entertainment Weekend from September 16-19 at Deer Crossing Park. Deer Crossing Park is located right behind the Village of Romeoville building on 1050 W. Romeo Road. Four days of fun and entertaining events will bring enjoyment to you and your family.

Read full story

My 2021 NFL Regular Season Week 2 picks

Last week, my picks could have been better because I ended up with a 10-6 record. Nevertheless, I will not give up because I am making more picks for this week. Here are my Week 2 NFL regular season picks.

Read full story

Justice for J6 rally scheduled for 9/18 at the Capitol

The non-profit organization Look Ahead America will be holding a Justice for J6 rally in Washington, DC on Saturday, September 18th. The rally will be held at the same Union Square where the Insurrection rally was held on January 6th when hundreds of people stormed the US Capitol Building.

Read full story
Forest Park, IL

Forest Park Ribfest scheduled for 9/11

After being postponed last summer, the Village of Forest Park is bringing back Ribfest 2021 on Saturday, September 11. The Ribfest will take place at the Forest Park Picnic Grove from 11 AM CST until 11 PM CST.

Read full story

My 2021 NFL Regular Season Week 1 picks

The first week of the 2021 regular season of the National Football League (NFL) begins tonight with the Dallas Cowboys playing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the defending Super Bowl champs.

Read full story
Chicago, IL

Chicago Movies in the Parks series schedule 9/7 - 9/14

The Chicago Movies in the Parks series is in its last week for this year. This week will be the last week for you and for your family to catch a free movie at one of the many parks throughout the city of Chicago.

Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy