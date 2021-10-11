Highlights of Iowa Trump rally

Around 20,000 people attended the Iowa Trump rally at the Iowa State Fairgrounds Saturday evening in Des Moines, IA. Former US President Donald Trump spoke for almost two hours to the people assembled in Des Moines.

Right out of the gate, Trump pandered to the crowd by stating that they were the largest group to have ever attended the Iowa State Fairgrounds. He did not say where he received that information, but I checked to see whether or not this crowd was the largest crowd ever in Des Moines history because he did claim back in 2017 that he had the greatest amount of people at his Presidential Inauguration which was laughably proven to be false.

While checking the statistics, the daily attendance at the Iowa State Fair this year was far more each and every day than the attendance at Saturday's Iowa Trump rally. Matter of fact, the attendance every day at the Iowa State Fair was over 70,000 people. I do not know what type of math he was doing because 70,000 is three and a half times more than the estimated 20,000 people that were there Saturday night.

After being out of office for nine months, former President Trump was still complaining about the 2020 election results being rigged. When he won in 2016, then he did not whine about the election results. However, whenever things do not go in his favor, he murmurs about the unfavorable circumstance for the rest of his life.

He brought up all of the claims that were brought to the courts in the four swing states that he lost by a slight margin: Arizona, Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Georgia. Those same claims were thrown out of state courts throughout the country after the 2020 election. If his claims were true, then he would still be President.

One outrageous idea he threw out there was that he won the election because he won Iowa, Florida, and Ohio.

"Every President before me that won Iowa, Florida, and Ohio won the election."

He really thinks that he won the 2020 election because he won three states when the election is determined by electoral votes.

He also ranted about Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) not blocking the certification of the 2020 election on January 6, 2021. Why does he always think that someone else should do something for him that would totally jeopardize their careers?

He then brought Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA) to the stage and endorsed Sen. Grassley, who is attempting to secure an eighth term as one of the US Senators of Iowa in 2022. When Senator Grassley spoke before former President Trump at the rally, he was booed by some members of the crowd. After former President Trump endorsed Sen. Grassley, the entire crowd cheered.

To close out the rally, former President Trump was still wondering why so many African-Americans did not vote for him in 2016 and in 2020. To blame his election loss on Black people is disingenuous since African-Americans make up about 1/6 of the US population.

There is one very good reason as to why African-Americans did not vote for former President Trump; he has been redlining his housing properties for almost 40 years.

One recurring theme throughout his speech was that he was telling the people to fight to bring America back. He said that he wants to "make America great again...again." Fortunately, these people that have been fighting from 1865 to January 6, 2021 have not succeeded in defeating the Union.

If you missed the Iowa Trump rally on Saturday, then you can check out the video below because he no longer has any rallies scheduled. I have already displayed in a previous post as to why he will no longer have any rallies in the future.

