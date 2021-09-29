My 2021 NFL Regular Season Week 4 picks

Adrian Holman

Last week, I went 10-6 on picking games, so I really need to step my game up for this week's games. My overall record is now at 31-17 for this season so far. Less losses and more wins are in store for me this week. Let's take a look at the games for Week 4 of this marvelous National Football League (NFL) season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zThK6_0cC1HBBb00
FootballPixabay

Thursday, September 30th

Cincinnati Bengals (2-1) at Jacksonville Jaguars (0-3). The Bengals are improving this season while the Jaguars are still stuck in the mud. Pick: Cincinnati.

Sunday, October 3rd

Washington Football Team (1-2) at Atlanta Falcons (1-2). Washington will look to bounce back after being embarrassed by Buffalo on Sunday, while the Falcons won their first game of the season over the New York Giants. Both teams have not played well this season with their only win being against the Giants. WFT's defense eventually has to show up this season. Pick: Washington.

Houston Texans (1-2) at Buffalo Bills (2-1). Buffalo finally found their stride last week on offense in the aforementioned win against WFT, while the Texans lost to Carolina on Thursday. Pick: Buffalo.

Detroit Lions (0-3) at Chicago Bears (1-2). Detroit experienced the worst luck last week when they lost to Baltimore on the longest field goal in NFL history. The Bears were absolutely destroyed by the Cleveland Browns on Sunday. I am not picking the Bears again until Bears head coach Matt Nagy is fired. Pick: Detroit.

Carolina Panthers (3-0) at Dallas Cowboys (2-1). Both teams have improved vastly since last season. The issue for this game is that RB Christian McCaffrey and CB Jaycee Horn will be out for this game. Dallas should be able to capitalize. Pick: Dallas.

Indianapolis Colts (0-3) at Miami Dolphins (1-2). Although the Colts defense caused four turnovers, they still lost to the Tennessee Titans. That type of performance does not give me any confidence in picking Indy. Pick: Miami.

Cleveland Browns (2-1) at Minnesota Vikings (1-2). Both teams are feeling good after winning on Sunday. The Browns defense will be the difference in this game. Pick: Cleveland.

New York Giants (0-3) at New Orleans Saints (2-1). The Giants lost to the Falcons at home while the Saints won on Sunday against the New England Patriots. Pick: New Orleans.

Tennessee Titans (2-1) at New York Jets (0-3). The Titans finally went back to the running game last week, which means trouble for the Jets this week. Pick: Tennessee.

Kansas City Chiefs (1-2) at Philadelphia Eagles (1-2). The Chiefs played so bad last week that coach Andy Reid had to go to the hospital after the game. There is no way he is going to allow Kansas City to lose to Philadelphia, the team that he used to coach, in Philly. Pick: Kansas City.

Arizona Cardinals (3-0) at Los Angeles Rams (3-0). This game will be for first place in the NFC West Division. Both teams have played well so far this season. However, the Rams proved that they are the best team in the NFL so far after defeating Tampa Bay on Sunday. Pick: Los Angeles Rams.

Seattle Seahawks (1-2) at San Francisco 49ers (2-1). Both teams are coming off of losses on Sunday. The lack of a running game will hurt the 49ers this Sunday. Pick: Seattle.

Baltimore Ravens (2-1) at Denver Broncos (3-0). Denver has taken advantage of the early schedule with wins over the Giants, the Jaguars, and the Jets. Baltimore will be riding on the momentum of winning last week against the Lions in dramatic fashion. Pick: Baltimore.

Pittsburgh Steelers (1-2) at Green Bay Packers (2-1). Green Bay has turned things around. Pick: Packers.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-1) at New England Patriots (1-2). Tom Brady is returning to New England. We all know how this game is going to go. Pick: Tampa Bay.

Monday, October 4th

Las Vegas Raiders (3-0) at Los Angeles Chargers (2-1). Both teams are rolling this season with the Raiders remaining undefeated and with the Chargers winning over the Chiefs on Sunday. This game can go either way, but I am picking the Raiders to win a close one. Pick: Las Vegas.

