The Niles Fire Department will be holding an open house this Saturday morning from 9 AM CST until 12 PM CST. During that time, the Niles Fire Department will be having a pancake breakfast there as well. Who wants some pancakes?

Stack of pancakes Pixabay

At the open house, there will be all sorts of informational tables about the different things firefighters do within the community so that citizens can be fully informed. Besides fighting fires and saving lives in medical emergencies, firefighters do so much more for the community. They help teach the community safety measures that help to prevent citizens from starting fires.

Some of these safety measures are common sense things that people should be doing anyway by not using any electronics that have wires that are frayed and replacing batteries in smoke detectors and carbon monoxide detectors. Other safety measures are more subtle such as being more alert on the weekends because more home fires occur on Saturday and on Sunday.

The Niles Fire Department will also set up a kids obstacle course for the children that show up to the event. The children must be accompanied by an adult. The obstacle course is an important part of training for firefighters because they have to remain in physical shape so that they will be able to rescue people in dire situations. The course will show children how disciplined firefighters have to be in order to remain a firefighter.

Also, a firefighter within the state of Illinois has to renew his or her certification every few years in order to keep their position. That means that a firefighter must remember the rules and regulations of fire safety within Illinois, but also remain in top physical health since this job is so demanding.

The Niles Fire Department will also be holding a raffle. The winner of the raffle will win a ride in a fire engine. You can feel like a kid once again by pushing the button to sound of the sirens while riding through the streets for miles and miles in Niles.

You should not question whether or not the pancakes will be good because the pancakes will be made by the firefighters. During the down times at the fire station, the firefighters have plenty of time to cook. A firefighter's shift begins at 7 AM and ends at 7 AM the next day. That is right -- a firefighter has to work a full 24-hour shift. The best part about their job is that they have the next two days off after working a full day. This schedule is pretty awesome when you think about it because a firefighter normally works only two days a week. Then, every third week, they have to work three days. To all of the people complaining about working too many days a week, then stop murmuring and look to become a firefighter.

Basically, this pancake breakfast will be better than going to a Freemason breakfast because you will not be asked to spit on a cross.

The Cook County Department of Health will also have a tent set up for COVID-19 vaccination. If you are not vaccinated, then you will be able to eat a whole stack of pancakes after taking a coronavirus vaccination shot.

If you have any questions about this event, then you can call the Niles Fire Department at (847) 875-8414. The Niles Fire Department is located at 8630 W. Dempster Avenue. Get there early before they run out of maple syrup.

