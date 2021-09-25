Niles, IL

Who wants some pancakes?

Adrian Holman

The Niles Fire Department will be holding an open house this Saturday morning from 9 AM CST until 12 PM CST. During that time, the Niles Fire Department will be having a pancake breakfast there as well. Who wants some pancakes?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17dkuQ_0c7WLvUD00
Stack of pancakesPixabay

At the open house, there will be all sorts of informational tables about the different things firefighters do within the community so that citizens can be fully informed. Besides fighting fires and saving lives in medical emergencies, firefighters do so much more for the community. They help teach the community safety measures that help to prevent citizens from starting fires.

Some of these safety measures are common sense things that people should be doing anyway by not using any electronics that have wires that are frayed and replacing batteries in smoke detectors and carbon monoxide detectors. Other safety measures are more subtle such as being more alert on the weekends because more home fires occur on Saturday and on Sunday.

The Niles Fire Department will also set up a kids obstacle course for the children that show up to the event. The children must be accompanied by an adult. The obstacle course is an important part of training for firefighters because they have to remain in physical shape so that they will be able to rescue people in dire situations. The course will show children how disciplined firefighters have to be in order to remain a firefighter.

Also, a firefighter within the state of Illinois has to renew his or her certification every few years in order to keep their position. That means that a firefighter must remember the rules and regulations of fire safety within Illinois, but also remain in top physical health since this job is so demanding.

The Niles Fire Department will also be holding a raffle. The winner of the raffle will win a ride in a fire engine. You can feel like a kid once again by pushing the button to sound of the sirens while riding through the streets for miles and miles in Niles.

You should not question whether or not the pancakes will be good because the pancakes will be made by the firefighters. During the down times at the fire station, the firefighters have plenty of time to cook. A firefighter's shift begins at 7 AM and ends at 7 AM the next day. That is right -- a firefighter has to work a full 24-hour shift. The best part about their job is that they have the next two days off after working a full day. This schedule is pretty awesome when you think about it because a firefighter normally works only two days a week. Then, every third week, they have to work three days. To all of the people complaining about working too many days a week, then stop murmuring and look to become a firefighter.

Basically, this pancake breakfast will be better than going to a Freemason breakfast because you will not be asked to spit on a cross.

The Cook County Department of Health will also have a tent set up for COVID-19 vaccination. If you are not vaccinated, then you will be able to eat a whole stack of pancakes after taking a coronavirus vaccination shot.

If you have any questions about this event, then you can call the Niles Fire Department at (847) 875-8414. The Niles Fire Department is located at 8630 W. Dempster Avenue. Get there early before they run out of maple syrup.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

I like to write about sports. I am a dwarf at 4'7" tall.

Plainfield, IL
278 followers

More from Adrian Holman

Naperville, IL

Do you want to see a century old farm?

The Riverview Farmstead Preserve will be holding an open house on Saturday, October 2nd from 12 PM CST until 4 PM CST. The Riverview Farmstead Preserve is a 19th century family farm that has been refurbished and is still standing.

Read full story

My 2021 NFL Regular Season Week 4 picks

Last week, I went 10-6 on picking games, so I really need to step my game up for this week's games. My overall record is now at 31-17 for this season so far. Less losses and more wins are in store for me this week. Let's take a look at the games for Week 4 of this marvelous National Football League (NFL) season.

Read full story
Albany, NY

New York #JusticeforJ6 rally scheduled for this Saturday

The last Justice for J6 rally is scheduled to occur this Saturday on the front steps of the New York State Capitol Building located at the intersection of Washington Avenue and State Street in Albany, NY. The New York #JusticeforJ6 rally will begin at 12 PM EST and will end at 2 PM EST. Hop on the interstate highway so that you will not miss the last Justice for J6 rally that is scheduled.

Read full story
1 comments

More Justice for J6 rallies scheduled for this Saturday

Although the Justice for J6 rally at Washington, DC last Saturday was a complete dud with only a few hundred people showing up, the Look Ahead America organization will be holding more rallies throughout the United States of America on Saturday, September 25.

Read full story

My 2021 NFL Regular Season Week 3 Picks

Last week, I went 11-5 on my National Football League (NFL) picks even though there were plenty of upsets over the weekend. Over the past two weeks, the record for the regular season is now 21-11. That's not too bad for a NewsBreak writer. Let's now look ahead to Week 3.

Read full story
Monee, IL

Fishing for trash from 9/21 to 9/26

The Monee Reservoir is once again running the Fishing for Trash program this fall from Tuesday, September 21 until Sunday, September 26. This event take place during the opening and closing hours of the Monee Reservoir Visitor Center from 6 AM CST until 7 PM.

Read full story
Chicago, IL

2021 ALS Walk for Life Chicago scheduled for 9/18

The 20th Anniversary of the ALS Walk for Life Chicago sponsored by the Les Turner ALS Foundation will take place Saturday morning at Soldier Field. The event will take place from 9:30 AM CST until 2 PM CST. Participation in the ALS Walk for Life is totally free, but parking at Soldier Field will be $25.

Read full story
Romeoville, IL

Founder's Day Weekend from 9/16 to 9/19

The Village of Romeoville will be holding their annual Founder's Day Entertainment Weekend from September 16-19 at Deer Crossing Park. Deer Crossing Park is located right behind the Village of Romeoville building on 1050 W. Romeo Road. Four days of fun and entertaining events will bring enjoyment to you and your family.

Read full story

My 2021 NFL Regular Season Week 2 picks

Last week, my picks could have been better because I ended up with a 10-6 record. Nevertheless, I will not give up because I am making more picks for this week. Here are my Week 2 NFL regular season picks.

Read full story

Justice for J6 rally scheduled for 9/18 at the Capitol

The non-profit organization Look Ahead America will be holding a Justice for J6 rally in Washington, DC on Saturday, September 18th. The rally will be held at the same Union Square where the Insurrection rally was held on January 6th when hundreds of people stormed the US Capitol Building.

Read full story
Forest Park, IL

Forest Park Ribfest scheduled for 9/11

After being postponed last summer, the Village of Forest Park is bringing back Ribfest 2021 on Saturday, September 11. The Ribfest will take place at the Forest Park Picnic Grove from 11 AM CST until 11 PM CST.

Read full story

My 2021 NFL Regular Season Week 1 picks

The first week of the 2021 regular season of the National Football League (NFL) begins tonight with the Dallas Cowboys playing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the defending Super Bowl champs.

Read full story
Chicago, IL

Chicago Movies in the Parks series schedule 9/7 - 9/14

The Chicago Movies in the Parks series is in its last week for this year. This week will be the last week for you and for your family to catch a free movie at one of the many parks throughout the city of Chicago.

Read full story
2 comments
Illinois State

Top 5 corn mazes in Illinois

One of the coolest things to do in the fall is to walk around in a corn maze. The feeling that one receives after finishing a corn maze after being lost for about an hour is an exhilarating sense of accomplishment.

Read full story
1 comments
Chicago, IL

Chicago Sky Blood Drive scheduled for this Sunday

In conjunction with Vitalant Blood Donation services, the Chicago Sky will be running a blood drive on Sunday, September 5th from 12 PM CST until 6 PM CST. The blood drive will be taking place at the Wintrust Arena located at 200 E. Cermak Road in the Windy City right off of Lake Michigan.

Read full story
Will County, IL

Woods Walk is back!

The Will County Forest Preserve Woods Walk event is back again for the fall season. From September 1 to November 30, contestants must take a trek along at least seven of the ten trails selected by the Will County Forest Preserve in order to receive a Woods Walk hiking medallion.

Read full story
Dekalb, IL

Are you ready for Corn Fest?

The 43rd rendering of Corn Fest will take place this weekend in DeKalb, IL. Over the years, Corn Fest has become the biggest summer festival in northern Illinois. Four blocks will be blocked off in the middle of downtown DeKalb with all kinds of activities for all ages over the next three days from August 27th to August 29th.

Read full story

Champions League 2021/22 Group Stage Draw

The Union of European Footballers Association (UEFA) held their annual Group Stage Draw at the UEFA Headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland. The event was hosted by Pedro Pinto and Laura Wontorra. The legends that helped with the draw were former Chelsea players Branislav Ivanovic and Michael Essien.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy