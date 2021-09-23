More Justice for J6 rallies scheduled for this Saturday

Although the Justice for J6 rally at Washington, DC last Saturday was a complete dud with only a few hundred people showing up, the Look Ahead America organization will be holding more rallies throughout the United States of America on Saturday, September 25.

The rallies have been organized for the rioters that have been arrested after people stormed the US Capitol on January 6. The rally-goers do not want these insurrectionists to face any charges even though investigators throughout the country continue to arrest those involved in the failed coup to "Stop the Steal."

Interstate highway Pixabay

Many people will be traveling along the highways in order to attend these new rallies on the 25th. One of the excuses used for the low turnout at the Washington, DC Justice for J6 rally on the 18th was that the shindig in front of the US Capitol was actually a setup by the authorities.

However, another conspiracy theory created out of thin air was proven wrong because only four people were arrested for minor charges in the nation's capitol. Plus, the organizer of these rallies for Look Ahead America is Matt Braynard, a former campaign aide for former (extra emphasis on that word) President Trump.

If you watch the video, then you will see that Braynard is less exciting than an ice cream social. There is no way that this person would be able to bring out the rowdy hicks that were rabble-rousers on January 6th.

Nevertheless, if you are as bland as Braynard, then you will be able to attend one of the Justice for J6 rallies scattered throughout the country on Saturday. Here is the schedule so that you can find the closest Justice for J6 rally in your area.

Arizona #JusticeForJ6 rally - 2 PM PST.

Arizona State Capitol - 1700 W. Washington Street, Phoenix, AZ.

Arizona is the perfect place for a Justice for J6 rally. One will be able to find some good bridge games or some good cribbage games while tailgating at this rally.

California #JusticeForJ6 rally - 11 AM PST.

Orange County FBI Office, 4000 W. Metropolitan Drive, Suite 200, Orange CA.

This rally is a two-for-one because you can attend the rally and then be fingerprinted at FBI Office. Being fingerprinted at the rally will then allow for you to not to give in to those insurrectionist temptations you may have in the future. Those thoughts will say, "Start a riot over the 2020 election like the ones on January 6th." Then, you will be able to eliminate that thought by replying, "Nope, the FBI has my fingerprints because I went to the California Justice for J6 rally."

Colorado #JusticeForJ6 rally - 9 AM MST.

West Steps of the State Capitol in Denver.

The Colorado rally is so weak that Look for America could not even rent to have the rally in front of the Capitol. The rally is on the side of the Colorado State Capitol. I am not surprised that Colorado would hold a Justice for J6 rally. Here is a Colorado joke to explain my reasoning.

Q: Why is Colorado a square state?

A: Their state is filled with squares. (Get the laugh machine out!)

Georgia #JusticeForJ6 rally - 11 AM EST.

Georgia State Capitol, 206 Washington Street SW, Atlanta, GA.

The Georgia rally will be like a microcosm of the tenure of Georgia Governor Brian Kemp. Nothing will happen.

Iowa #JusticeForJ6 rally - 1 PM CST to 2 PM CST.

Iowa State Capitol, 1007 East Grand Avenue, Des Moines, IA.

The Iowa rally is only an hour because that is about how long the attention span will be for those attending. That low attention span throughout the state explains why Sen. Grassley is currently on his seventh term in the US Senate.

Massachusetts #JusticeForJ6 rally - 12 PM EST.

State House, 24 Beacon Street, Boston, MA.

It is not surprising that there would be a rally in Boston based upon the city's history. The ongoing joke about Boston is that the only reason there is an NBA team there is because Bostonians thought it meant "No Blacks Allowed."

New Jersey #JusticeForJ6 rally - 11 AM EST.

State Capitol Annex, 145 W. State Street, State House Annex, Trenton, NJ.

The organization could not even secure the main Capitol building for the New Jersey rally because this rally will be at the annex building.

South Carolina #JusticeForJ6 rally - 1 PM EST.

South Carolina State House, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, SC.

It's sort of ironic that the South Carolina State House is on Gervais Street because this rally will be about as unfunny as Ricky Gervais.

Tennessee #JusticeForJ6 rally - 12 PM CST.

Tennessee State Capitol, 600 Dr. MLK Jr. Boulevard, Nashville, TN.

First, MLK was assassinated in Tennessee in 1968. Now, the Tennessee rally will be on a street named after MLK.

Texas #JusticeForJ6 rally - 12 PM CST.

Texas State Capitol, 1100 Congress Avenue at West 11th Street, Austin, TX.

If you do go to the Texas rally, then be prepared to record some things on your smartphone because someone will definitely do something stupid.

Virginia #JusticeForJ6 rally - 1 PM EST.

Virginia State Capitol, 100 Bank Street, Richmond, VA.

Come on, Virginia! Do not disappoint me! Bring out the tiki torches for this rally.

Wyoming #JusticeForJ6 rally - 12 PM MST.

State Capitol, 200 W. 24th Street, Cheyenne, WY.

The earlier joke about Colorado also applies to Wyoming as well.

If you are going to one of these rallies, then let me know in the comments.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.