Chicago, IL

2021 ALS Walk for Life Chicago scheduled for 9/18

Adrian Holman

The 20th Anniversary of the ALS Walk for Life Chicago sponsored by the Les Turner ALS Foundation will take place Saturday morning at Soldier Field. The event will take place from 9:30 AM CST until 2 PM CST. Participation in the ALS Walk for Life is totally free, but parking at Soldier Field will be $25.

The purpose for this walk is to raise money to help fight against ALS, or commonly known as Lou Gehrig's disease. Although this disease has been around for decades, there is no cure for this debilitating disease. The proceeds are used to fund research at the Les Turner ALS Center at Northwestern Medicine in Chicago.

The actual name of ALS is amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. ALS attacks the nerve cells within the brain and the spinal cord, which causes for a person to degenerate to the point that he or she loses all normal functioning capabilities.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Q2VlC_0bzwswHJ00
Walking in shoesPixabay

The pre-walk festivities will begin at 9:30 AM, but some people will be tailgating long before that in the parking lot at Soldier Field. The only rules for the tailgate are no alcohol, no pets, and that the grills brought to the premises must be charcoal instead of propane.

The opening ceremony will start at 10:30 AM which will be emceed by ABC7 meteorologist Phil Schwarz. The opening ceremony will give the walkers information on where they will be walking along the lakefront. During the ceremony, the ALS Courage Award will be presented to Steve "Mongo" McMichael.

McMichael is a former defensive lineman for the Chicago Bears. He was a starter on one of the greatest defenses in NFL history when the Bears franchise won their only Super Bowl way back in 1985. He then went on to become a professional wrestler in the now-defunct World Championship Wrestling (WCW). He publicly announced that he had ALS earlier this year.

The walk then begins at around 11 AM CST and ends at around 12:30 PM CST. The walk will be about two miles along Lake Michigan and will start and finish at Soldier Field.

After the walk, there will be a milestone team award recognition. Awards will be given to different teams that have participated in the ALS Walk for Life for 10 years, for 15 years, and for all twenty years. Teams help to raise funds throughout the year to the point that over $400,000 has been raised so far for ALS research.

The 2021 ALS Walk for Life is sponsored by the Chicago Bears, Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma America, 303 Premium Protectants & Cleaners, First Bank Chicago - A Division of Highland Park, Alexion, Amylyx, and NuMotion.

Although plenty of money has been raised, the Les Turner ALS Foundation has not reached the expected goal for this year of $500,000. The organization is not far off of their goal, so your donation could be the one that puts them over the top. If you would like to donate so that a cure can finally be found for ALS, then check out the Les Turner ALS Foundation website.

This foundation works tirelessly in order to find a cure for this disease that has been ravaging people for over 70 years. The word quit is not in their vocabulary. Last year, the ALS Walk for Life was held virtually. Prizes go to various fundraising teams that participate in the walk. The prizes were not listed for this year's walk, but last year's prizes were outstanding.

The three top teams won a private tour of Soldier Field, while the top five individual fundraisers won an opportunity to kick a field goal inside of Soldier Field. Hopefully, they announce who wins prizes at the event.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 0

Published by

I like to write about sports. I am a dwarf at 4'7" tall.

Plainfield, IL
270 followers

More from Adrian Holman

Niles, IL

Who wants some pancakes?

The Niles Fire Department will be holding an open house this Saturday morning from 9 AM CST until 12 PM CST. During that time, the Niles Fire Department will be having a pancake breakfast there as well. Who wants some pancakes?

Read full story

More Justice for J6 rallies scheduled for this Saturday

Although the Justice for J6 rally at Washington, DC last Saturday was a complete dud with only a few hundred people showing up, the Look Ahead America organization will be holding more rallies throughout the United States of America on Saturday, September 25.

Read full story

My 2021 NFL Regular Season Week 3 Picks

Last week, I went 11-5 on my National Football League (NFL) picks even though there were plenty of upsets over the weekend. Over the past two weeks, the record for the regular season is now 21-11. That's not too bad for a NewsBreak writer. Let's now look ahead to Week 3.

Read full story
Monee, IL

Fishing for trash from 9/21 to 9/26

The Monee Reservoir is once again running the Fishing for Trash program this fall from Tuesday, September 21 until Sunday, September 26. This event take place during the opening and closing hours of the Monee Reservoir Visitor Center from 6 AM CST until 7 PM.

Read full story
Romeoville, IL

Founder's Day Weekend from 9/16 to 9/19

The Village of Romeoville will be holding their annual Founder's Day Entertainment Weekend from September 16-19 at Deer Crossing Park. Deer Crossing Park is located right behind the Village of Romeoville building on 1050 W. Romeo Road. Four days of fun and entertaining events will bring enjoyment to you and your family.

Read full story

My 2021 NFL Regular Season Week 2 picks

Last week, my picks could have been better because I ended up with a 10-6 record. Nevertheless, I will not give up because I am making more picks for this week. Here are my Week 2 NFL regular season picks.

Read full story

Justice for J6 rally scheduled for 9/18 at the Capitol

The non-profit organization Look Ahead America will be holding a Justice for J6 rally in Washington, DC on Saturday, September 18th. The rally will be held at the same Union Square where the Insurrection rally was held on January 6th when hundreds of people stormed the US Capitol Building.

Read full story
Forest Park, IL

Forest Park Ribfest scheduled for 9/11

After being postponed last summer, the Village of Forest Park is bringing back Ribfest 2021 on Saturday, September 11. The Ribfest will take place at the Forest Park Picnic Grove from 11 AM CST until 11 PM CST.

Read full story

My 2021 NFL Regular Season Week 1 picks

The first week of the 2021 regular season of the National Football League (NFL) begins tonight with the Dallas Cowboys playing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the defending Super Bowl champs.

Read full story
Chicago, IL

Chicago Movies in the Parks series schedule 9/7 - 9/14

The Chicago Movies in the Parks series is in its last week for this year. This week will be the last week for you and for your family to catch a free movie at one of the many parks throughout the city of Chicago.

Read full story
2 comments
Illinois State

Top 5 corn mazes in Illinois

One of the coolest things to do in the fall is to walk around in a corn maze. The feeling that one receives after finishing a corn maze after being lost for about an hour is an exhilarating sense of accomplishment.

Read full story
1 comments
Chicago, IL

Chicago Sky Blood Drive scheduled for this Sunday

In conjunction with Vitalant Blood Donation services, the Chicago Sky will be running a blood drive on Sunday, September 5th from 12 PM CST until 6 PM CST. The blood drive will be taking place at the Wintrust Arena located at 200 E. Cermak Road in the Windy City right off of Lake Michigan.

Read full story
Will County, IL

Woods Walk is back!

The Will County Forest Preserve Woods Walk event is back again for the fall season. From September 1 to November 30, contestants must take a trek along at least seven of the ten trails selected by the Will County Forest Preserve in order to receive a Woods Walk hiking medallion.

Read full story
Dekalb, IL

Are you ready for Corn Fest?

The 43rd rendering of Corn Fest will take place this weekend in DeKalb, IL. Over the years, Corn Fest has become the biggest summer festival in northern Illinois. Four blocks will be blocked off in the middle of downtown DeKalb with all kinds of activities for all ages over the next three days from August 27th to August 29th.

Read full story

Champions League 2021/22 Group Stage Draw

The Union of European Footballers Association (UEFA) held their annual Group Stage Draw at the UEFA Headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland. The event was hosted by Pedro Pinto and Laura Wontorra. The legends that helped with the draw were former Chelsea players Branislav Ivanovic and Michael Essien.

Read full story
Will County, IL

Will County Fair scheduled for this weekend

The Will County Fair will be celebrating its 118th anniversary this weekend at the Will County Fairgrounds in Peotone, IL. The Will County Fair is loaded with so many events that the festivities begin every day at 8 AM CST from Wednesday, August 24th until Sunday, August 29th.

Read full story
1 comments
Romeoville, IL

Romeoville Job Fair 8/25

The best time to find a job is right about now in late August because many college students that attend school away from home are returning to campus. All of those people that worked in the summer leave a void in the jobs sector at this time throughout the country.

Read full story
Chicago, IL

Movies in the Park Chicago schedule 8/24 - 8/28

The Chicago Movies in the Park series sponsored by the Chicago Park District continues this week. The weather forecast calls for plenty of heat with scattered thunderstorms here and there, so please check out the forecast before heading out to check out one of these free movies.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy