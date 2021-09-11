Forest Park, IL

Forest Park Ribfest scheduled for 9/11

Adrian Holman

After being postponed last summer, the Village of Forest Park is bringing back Ribfest 2021 on Saturday, September 11. The Ribfest will take place at the Forest Park Picnic Grove from 11 AM CST until 11 PM CST.

Ribfest 2021Village of Forest Park

Different rib vendors from across the area will be pitted against each other in order to find out who cooks the best pork ribs. Reputations and money are on the line as judges will determine who really is the best pitmaster at Ribfest 2021.

The cash prizes are definitely an incentive for all of the cooks on Saturday with the first-place winner receiving $1,000, the second-place winner collecting $700, and the third-place winner securing $500.

If you do go to Ribfest, then make sure that you go on an empty stomach because there will be plenty of food that will fill your gullet. If you do not prefer ribs, then go for other types of main entrees that will be served like hot dogs and hamburgers.

All of the side dishes will be in full effect with loaded baked potatoes, nachos, popcorn, pretzels, and roasted corn on the cob. You would then be able to wash this down with some ice cream or with a couple of snow cones.

If you have a particular rib vendor that you like, then you can stick with them or you can try a rib sampling of all of the different establishments at Ribfest 2021 for a small fee. "How much for one rib?" Of course, adult beverages will be on site with a beer, wine, and vodka tent.

While eating and drinking all day, you will also be able to have a musical experience at Ribfest 2021 with four different music groups performing.

The first group that will be performing from 1 PM CST to 2:30 PM CST is Caliente Ol' Skool. This group based in Chicago brings a sound infused with Latin pop and soul. The musical arrangement that the band has is very diverse with vocals, two guitar players, a saxophonist, a drummer, and a conga drummer. That is the way to start a party.

Caliente Ol' Skool are mainstays at Ribfest 2021. Here is a video clip of when they performed back in 2013.

From 3:15 PM CST until 4:45 PM CST, The Moods will be performing. The Moods cover classic soul groups like The Temptations and The Four Tops. Jump back into the time machine and go back to the '60's because that is the type of fun mood you will be in while listening to the Moods.

During the early evening hours from 6:30 PM CST to 8 PM CST, Everett Dean and The Lonesome Hearts will be on stage. Everett Dean and the Lonesome Hearts cover 50's and '60's rock and roll songs from Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, and Jerry Lee Lewis. They are one of the best cover bands in the USA from this genre. They are in good form as well. Here is a clip from a gig that they did about three weeks ago with a cover of "Shake, Rattle, and Roll."

To close out the night from 8:45 PM CST until 10:30 PM CST will be the Modern Day Romeos. The Modern Day Romeos are one of the best cover bands in the country. The diverse amount of music that they cover is rather remarkable because their range is from the '50's all the way into the 2000's. After a long day of partying, they will definitely bring the energy.

