Will County Fair scheduled for this weekend

The Will County Fair will be celebrating its 118th anniversary this weekend at the Will County Fairgrounds in Peotone, IL. The Will County Fair is loaded with so many events that the festivities begin every day at 8 AM CST from Wednesday, August 24th until Sunday, August 29th.

During the morning hours from Wednesday through Saturday, judges from 4-H will be evaluating the livestock the entrants placed in the Will County Fair. All different types of animals will be judged throughout these four days: pigeons, goats, swine, horses, ponies, swine, cattle, and chickens. These contests at the County Fair are great to have on a yearly basis because these activities hold these farmers accountable for how they treat the livestock in their day-to-day endeavors.

Lawn Tractor Photo taken by Author

There will be a carnival all week long at the Will County Fair. The carnival will open at 4 PM CST on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday and will open at 12 PM CST on Saturday and Sunday. On Wednesday, all rides will be $1. If you have children that love carnival rides, then Thursday would be the day to go as any person will be able to ride as many rides as they want for $30. Otherwise, the ride tickets will be $1.25 apiece with each ride being two or more tickets in order to ride.

Besides the animal judging and the carnival, there are so many other events each day at the Will County Fair. Here is the event listing.

Wednesday, August 25th

2 PM - Circus Boy Bobby Hunt - Hunt will perform various kinds of circus acts to entertain the children.

4 PM - Magic Mike Family Magic Show - This is not the other Magic Mike show that you are thinking of because this is a family magic show.

5:30 PM - Free Ping Pong Drop - The annual Ping Pong Drop is where a bunch of ping pong balls are shot out of cannons with children running around to catch them. Whoever catches the most ping pong balls will win prizes.

7 PM - All Start Music Machine - This music group will be performing in the Beer Garden.

Thursday, August 26th

8:30 AM - Tractor Pull Demonstration - A tractor pull demo will take place in the Grandstand early in the morning.

11 AM - Magic Mike Family Show.

1 PM - Dave Rudolf British Re-Invasion - Rudolf has made over 40 different albums and has written children's books. For his British Re-Invasion show, Rudolf will play songs from the '60's from different British rock bands during that time period.

2 PM - Circus Boy Bobby Hunt.

3 PM - Dave Rudolf - If you missed him at one, then you will be able to see him again at 3.

4 PM - Magic Mike Family Show.

5 PM - Frankfort Brass Band - The Frankfort Brass Band has been around since 1897.

6 PM - Magic Mike Family Show.

6:30 PM - ITPA Tractor and Truck Pull. Find out which tractors and trucks have the most horsepower.

8 PM - Matt Yeager and the South Side Social Club - This band will be performing in the Beer Garden. The band travels around the Midwest and generally does classic rock songs from the '80's and the '90's.

Friday, August 27th

12 PM - Magic Mike Family Show.

1 PM - Circus Boy Bobby Hunt.

2 PM - Magic Mike Family Show.

7:30 PM - Scramble Race and Derby - The Scramble Race is one of the main events of the Will County Fair. The Scramble Race is like a rally car race, but with the added rule that cars can crash into other during the race. Mayhem ensues. Admission will be $10 for the Scramble Race.

8 PM - Whiskey Fist - Whiskey Fist is one of the best country music cover bands in the Midwest. They will be performing in the Beer Garden.

Saturday, August 28th

11 AM - Mr. D's Magic Illusions - Mr D. does the magic tricks on the weekend.

1 PM - ScribbleMaster - ScribbleMaster is able to draw intricate pictures in a matter of minutes.

2 PM - Mr. D's Magic Illusions - Mr D. has more magic tricks for you.

3:30 PM - Power Wheels Derby - Children between the ages of three and eight will compete in a demolition derby in their very own electric Power Wheel. The top four will receive carnival tickets.

4 PM - Flash Magic Show.

6:30 PM - Demolition Derby - The main event for the Will County Fair is the Demolition Derby. Watch vehicles smash into each others in reverse until their is one car left. Admission will be $10.

8 PM - Hoosier Ditty Band - Hoosier Ditty Band is a regional country/rock band from Indiana. They will be performing in the Beer Garden. Get smashed after watching all of the cars get smashed.

Sunday, August 29th

9 AM - Peotone Community Church Service.

12 PM - Dave Fleming Comedy Show.

1 PM - Chili Cook-Off - Twenty contestants will compete in order to find out who makes the best chili in Will County. The first place prize will be $100, while the second place prize will be $50. There will also be a $50 prize for the contestant that has the best showmanship during the Cook-Off.

1:30 PM - Dave Rudolf Beach Party - Dave Rudolf is back singing Beach Boys classics.

2 PM - IPRA World Championship Rodeo - The International Professional Rodeo Association will be having a rodeo event, which means that you will be able to see a full-fledge rodeo event just like you have seen on TV. Admission will be $10.

3 PM - Dave Fleming Comedy Show.

6 PM - Cosmic Rewind - The Cosmic Rewind Band is a local band that does classics from the '60's. They will be performing in the Beer Garden.

If you go to the Will County Fair, then please leave a comment about how much fun you had.

