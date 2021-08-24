Romeoville Job Fair 8/25

The best time to find a job is right about now in late August because many college students that attend school away from home are returning to campus. All of those people that worked in the summer leave a void in the jobs sector at this time throughout the country.

If you are looking for a job, then finding a job will be easier than usual because employers are seeking to hire people around this time so that the workers can acclimate themselves before the expected Christmas rush.

On Wednesday, August 25th, the city of Romeoville will be holding a job fair at the Romeoville Athletic and Event Center from 4 PM CST until 6 PM CST. The listing shows that representatives from fifty-nine different companies will desperately be looking to hire someone.

Bring a whole stack of resumes to the event. Also, everyone attending must be required to wear a mask to the job fair which will be indoors based upon the current mask mandate from the Illinois Department of Health. There will also be a Spanish translator on the premises because employers are actively looking to hire Spanish-speaking employees as well.

All sorts of jobs are available for anyone that is actively seeking employment. At this job fair, there are various types of occupations that you can choose from. If you pick the wrong company to work for, then that is entirely your problem. Also, be aware that positions may either be permanent or temporary. Ask each representative about how long the job will last, what shift is the job listing, and what days and hours you would be working. Here is a list of companies and their open positions.

1. Allied Universal - Security personnel.

2. AmerisourceBergen - Warehouse personnel.

3. Arby's - Fast food personnel.

4. ASG Staffing - Warehouse personnel.

5. ATI Physical Therapy - Billing Department personnel.

6. Axcess Staffing - Warehouse Personnel.

7. Best Buy Warehouse - Warehouse Personnel.

8. Bowlero - Attendants.

9. Cintas - Maintenance Personnel.

10. Crane Composites - Warehouse Personnel.

11. Crate & Barrel - Warehouse Personnel.

12. Crown Services - Warehouse Personnel.

13. Distribution 2000 - Warehouse Personnel.

14. Ecolab LLC - Warehouse Personnel.

15. Elite Staffing - Warehouse Personnel.

16. Employment & Employer Services - Warehouse Personnel.

17. FedEx Ground - Warehouse Personnel.

18. First Student Bus Company - Drivers, Monitors.

19. FIS Global - Warehouse Personnel.

20. Gareda Home Care Services - Home Care Personnel.

21. GEODIS - Customer Service/Warehouse Personnel.

22. Great Kitchens - Warehouse Personnel.

23. Greater Joliet YMCA - Kid Zone Personnel.

24. Help at Home - Home Care Personnel.

25. Holiday Inn Express Romeoville - Front Desk, Housekeeping, Laundry.

26. Hyr-Up Solutions - Office Personnel/Warehouse Personnel.

27. IH Service - Cleaners/Garbage Collectors.

28. IDOC - Office Personnel.

29. Integrity Staffing Solutions - Warehouse Personnel.

30. KeHe Distributors - Warehouse Personnel.

31. LeSaint Logistics - Warehouse Personnel.

32. Lithotype - Machine Operators.

33. Magid - Warehouse Personnel.

34. Maurer Truck Repair, Inc. - Road Technician/Dispatcher/Drivers.

35. Mid-America Roofing, Inc. - Office Personnel.

36. Mondi - Warehouse Personnel.

37. Northern Will County Special Recreation Association - Program Staff.

38. ODW Logistics - Warehouse Personnel.

39. Pace - Bus Drivers/Mechanics.

40. Paramount Services - Warehouse Personnel.

41. Readerlink Distribution Services - Warehouse Personnel.

42. RJW Logistics Group - Warehouse Personnel.

43. Sony DADC - Warehouse Personnel.

44. Sunny Hill Nursing Home of Will County - Nurses/Dietary Aides/Clerical/Environmental Services.

45. The Goddard School - Teacher/Chef.

46. The Resicom Group - Office Personnel/Maintenance Personnel.

47. Total Staffing Solutions - Warehouse Personnel.

48. Tramco Pump - Warehouse Personnel/Receptionist.

49. United States Army - Soldiers.

50. Valid USA - Warehouse Personnel.

51. Valley View School District 365U - School Personnel.

52. Village of Romeoville Recreation Department - Instructors/Coordinators.

53. Walco Tool & Engineering Corporation - Warehouse Personnel.

54. Walgreens - Customer Service/Pharmacy Technicians/Inventory.

55. Walmart - Store Associates.

56. Walterscheid Power Group - Warehouse Personnel.

57. Will County Clerk - Election Workers.

58. Will County Health Department - Medical Assistants.

59. WorkForce Enterprises - Warehouse Personnel.

Happy job hunting! If you are not able to secure employment at the job fair, then you could become a creator for NewsBreak.

