Getting Older Is Not The Issue; Rather, How Your Age Is.

Washington, DC These days, more Americans than ever are living longer and healthier lives. During the beginning of the 20th century, we were fortunate if we lived until the age of 47 on average. Nonetheless, most Americans today may anticipate enjoying their birthdays well into their 70s. In fact, the number of us who live above 100 years old has nearly quadrupled over the previous 20 years, according to the New England Centenarian Project at Boston University.

Photo byCentre for Ageing BetteronUnsplash

Undoubtedly, the COVID epidemic has had a negative impact on older death rates overall and has caused a pause in the trend of extending life expectancy. According to a recent Washington Post article, the coronavirus "appears to put largely older people at increased risk of serious sickness and death, unlike the flu, which strikes both the very young and the very old."

Will life expectancy in the US resume increasing in the future is the topic at hand. The experts predict that it most likely will. Yet this isn't because medical technology is trying to make people eternal; instead, it's trying to stop the diseases that come with becoming older. According to the website Lifespan.io, "the immune system helps us to stay healthy and free from illnesses by protecting us against the continual invasion of viruses, bacteria, and other pathogens.

But, as we age, the immune system starts to deteriorate, making us more susceptible to illnesses and infections. Scientists are investigating immunoregeneration medicines to address this issue and help the immune system recover its youthful capacity for disease defenses. The National Library of Medicine states that human pathologies such as cancer, diabetes, cardiovascular problems, and neurological illnesses are risk factors for ageing.

The pace of ageing is governed, at least in part, by genetic pathways and biochemical processes that have been preserved throughout evolution, which has led to an unparalleled improvement in the study of ageing. The ultimate objective is to find pharmacological targets that will improve human health as we age while having few negative effects.

