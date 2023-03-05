Culture of Life Is the Only Way to Battle Birth Shortage

Disclaimer: The following data and information has been gathered by researching the current scenarios. It is only used for educational and recreational purposes.

The West is dealing with an issue that is actually existential: women are not having enough children to replenish the population on an annual basis. While many governments are urgently putting new laws into place to halt this frightening trend, they largely fail to address the fundamental issues of secularisation and the breakdown of the family unit, which are the main drivers of plummeting fertility rates.

The U.S. population increased by fewer than one million people in 2021 for the first time since 1937, which is a startling statistic given that the baseline population is significantly higher than it was in previous decades and that legal immigration into the country is responsible for nearly a quarter of the new growth. The United States fertility rate increased by 1% from 2021 to 2022 to 1.782 births per woman, although it still lags well behind the replacement rate of 2.1.

The United States is not the only country dealing with this issue. In 2021, the average fertility of the global population was 2.3 births per woman throughout her lifetime, down from over 5 births per woman in 1950, according to a United Nations study published the previous year. Also, for the first time since 1950, "the world population growth rate dipped below 1 percent per year in 2020."

The developing world is where the majority of the world's population growth is occurring, whereas development in the developed world has slowed noticeably. By 2050, it is anticipated that the populations of the United States and 60 other European, Australian, and New Zealand countries would all decrease by 1%.

The entire birth rate in Western Europe, which is home to roughly 200 million people, fell by 14% in 2021. The most populated country in the world, China, reported having 850,000 fewer citizens at the end of 2022 than the previous year, the largest decrease in 60 years. The number of recorded births in Japan, the third-largest economy in the world and a nation that has long battled with low birth rates, fell to 799,728 last year, the lowest number ever.

The country is "on the verge of not being able to sustain social activities," according to Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, who also promised to create a new government body in April to address the problem. Governments in Europe have similarly fought a losing battle to increase birth rates. Sweden allows households to deduct domestic services like cleaning and child care from their taxes.

Young families in Hungary are given a loan that they do not have to pay back if they have a third child. Women who have four children are permanently free from paying income taxes. By giving low-income families $125 a month for each kid, the Polish government encourages couples to have more children. The monthly payments for each kid in Italy were raised by 50% to $160 while taxes on infant and women's health items have been cut in half.

While she served as Germany's family minister, Ursula von der Leyen—the current president of the European Commission—introduced more lenient childcare and parental leave regulations. From 1.33 children per woman in 2007 to 1.49 children per woman in 2022, all of these policies helped increase fertility. But, financial inducements have not been enough to narrow the gap and return Europe to the replacement rate.

Western governments appear to be ignorant of the fact that children are a heavenly gift rather than a financial asset or burden, as indicated by efforts to pay couples to have children. The secularisation of the Western culture is directly responsible for this fundamental change in how Western society regards children. In the past, humans were thought to be created in the likeness of God according to Judeo-Christian doctrine. It was seen to be a holy duty and delight to raise children.

German historian Arnold Hauser, who lived in the 19th century, asserted that the rejection of the Middle Ages-era lofty concept of the person marked the beginning of secularisation. Since then, the worth of the human being has declined, reaching a peak with the postmodern mindset that emerged in the years following World War II.

Declining fertility rates have coincided with the demise of Christianity as the main tenet of Western culture. Both phenomena picked up speed in the latter part of the 20th century as the former did. In the 1970s, both American theologians Dr. Francis Schaeffer and Surgeon General C. Everett Koop called secularism's societal impact a "culture of death."

A retrospective analysis of the evolution of contemporary socialist beliefs emphasizes the premise that culture, not economic incentives, determines whether or not having children is encouraged or discouraged. Pope John Paul II's ideas, for instance, contributed to the development of a society behind the Iron Curtain where birth rates rose despite the country's severe economic and political circumstances, as well as its dysfunctional healthcare system.

The Pope stressed that women take part in God's work of creation by bearing and giving birth to children. In contrast, even while living circumstances significantly improved elsewhere during the 1960s and 1970s, birth rates decreased. Only in nations like Italy and Ireland, where a large portion of the population still practices a Judeo-Christian way of life, did birth rates continue to be reasonably high.

The West must adopt a culture of life and respect the intrinsic dignity of every human being if it is to stop the current trend of population reduction. The issue of declining birth rates will continue unless government initiatives are focused on this goal rather than merely paying couples to procreate.