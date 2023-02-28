Stimulus Update 2023: These states are handing out payments in February

As Americans suffer with the growing expenses of food, petrol, and housing, many governments are getting ready to deliver direct payments to their citizens in an effort to reduce inflation.

Here are the states whose citizens will start receiving stimulus money this month.

California

Californians in the middle class have received a total of $9,065,218,450 in assistance from the Middle-Class Tax Refund, including 7,192,946 direct payments and 9,408,036 debit cards. Even though the bulk of payments has been made, some are still being processed because they need more examination. For precise payment dates, you can check out the information and online site.

Idaho

In March 2022 and September 2022, respectively, Idaho handed out its first and second rounds of refunds. Depending on when the state's tax office received the resident's 2021 tax returns, the state may pay residents who meet the requirements $300 for single filers and $600 for joint filers. At the tax agency of Idaho, direct deposit payments will take precedence over paper checks. As state citizens submit their tax returns during 2023, the monies will still be handled.

Massachusetts

The state allows for a 14% return of the tax that the taxpayer owes. Hence, those who submitted their 2021 tax returns before October 17, 2022, should have gotten their refund in December 2022. Taxpayers should get their payout one month following the filing of their return for those who submitted after this date and up until September 15, 2023. On the state's tax website, you may get additional details regarding the refunds.

North Mexico

Residents are still eligible for a $500 refund for single filers and a $1,000 refund for joint filers. The hitch is that residents must file their 2021 taxes before May 2023 in order to be eligible for the rebate.

New Jersey

Residents of New Jersey get stimulus money in the form of refunded property taxes. Incomes up to $150,000 qualify for a $1,500 reimbursement, while earnings between $150,000 and $250,000 qualify for a $1,000 rebate. Renters are also eligible for a $450 reimbursement if their income is less than $150,000. The first few months of 2023 will see the distribution of payments. Renters and homeowners must get them by May 2023.

