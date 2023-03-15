The Untold Story of America's First Openly Gay Revolutionary War Hero

Aditi Shrestha

The American Revolutionary War is a defining moment in American history, with tales of brave soldiers fighting for their country and freedom. However, there is a lesser-known story that deserves to be told - the story of America's first openly gay Revolutionary War hero, Baron von Steuben.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03jcQg_0lJt7rVz00
Friedrich Wilhelm von SteubenPhoto byFlickr

Born in Magdeburg, Germany in 1730, Friedrich Wilhelm von Steuben was a Prussian soldier and nobleman who served as a military officer in the Seven Years' War. After the war, he found himself without employment and set his sights on America, where he hoped to serve in the Continental Army.

In 1777, von Steuben arrived in America and offered his services to General George Washington. Impressed by his military experience, Washington appointed him as Inspector General of the Continental Army. Von Steuben's training techniques transformed the Continental Army from a rag-tag group of soldiers into a formidable fighting force.

But von Steuben's contributions to the American Revolution go beyond his military prowess. He was also America's first openly gay Revolutionary War hero. Despite his homosexuality being illegal in both America and Prussia, von Steuben was open about his sexual orientation and even had a long-term relationship with his aide-de-camp, William North.

Von Steuben's sexual orientation was an open secret within the Continental Army. While there were rumors and whispers about his personal life, von Steuben's military contributions were so great that his sexuality was overlooked. Additionally, von Steuben's homosexuality was not viewed as a moral failing at the time, but rather as a personal preference.

Von Steuben's role as America's first openly gay Revolutionary War hero is a significant part of American history that has long been ignored. His story sheds light on the contributions of LGBTQ+ individuals to the founding of the United States and challenges the notion that homosexuality is a modern phenomenon.

In conclusion, Baron von Steuben was not only a military genius, but he was also a trailblazer for LGBTQ+ rights. His legacy as America's first openly gay Revolutionary War hero should be celebrated and remembered as an important part of American history.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Von Steuben# Gay# Hero# War# History

Comments / 86

Published by

Hello I'm an ambitious and creative young blogger who is passionate about uncovering stories and uncovering the truth. Ienjoy staying up-to-date on the latest trends and topics & I am hoping for the support from all the creators on my ongoing journey

N/A
620 followers

More from Aditi Shrestha

Unbelievable or Untrue? The Controversy Surrounding Mary Toft's Alleged Rabbit Births

In the early 18th century, a woman named Mary Toft became a controversial figure in the medical community. Toft claimed to have given birth to a litter of rabbits, which left the medical world in awe and disbelief. However, the story of Toft's rabbit births has long been a subject of skepticism and debate, with many questioning the validity of her claims.

Read full story

Nurse Adopts Premature Baby Who Had No Visitors for Five Months

Children are cared for while they are hospitalized by nurses who specialize in caring for youngsters. But one nurse at a hospital in Massachusetts went above and above her job description when a tiny baby went for months without any visitors. She stepped up and ultimately became the mother of that child.

Read full story
2 comments

Exploring the Controversy Behind Rachel Corrie's Death and Its Impact on US-Israel Relations

On March 16, 2003, Rachel Corrie, a 23-year-old American activist, was killed by an Israeli military bulldozer in the Gaza Strip while protesting against the demolition of Palestinian homes. Her death sparked controversy and outrage, both in the US and internationally, and has continued to fuel debates about US-Israel relations and the Palestinian-Israeli conflict.

Read full story
4 comments

Decades of Dread: Why Psycho Continues to Scare Generations of Moviegoers

Psycho, released in 1960, is widely regarded as one of the greatest horror films of all time. Directed by Alfred Hitchcock and based on a novel by Robert Bloch, the film tells the story of Norman Bates, a troubled motel owner with a dark secret. Despite being over 60 years old, Psycho continues to terrify audiences to this day. But what is it about this film that has made it such a timeless classic?

Read full story
Minneapolis, MN

Social Justice and Racial Equality: Following the Murder of George Floyd and the subsequent Black Lives Matter protests

Rasisme: George Floyd – Black Lives MatterPhoto byNDLA. Following the murder of George Floyd by police officers in Minneapolis, Minnesota, in May 2020, the United States experienced an unprecedented wave of protests and civil unrest. The Black Lives Matter movement, which had been active for several years, gained renewed attention and support, as people across the country took to the streets to demand social justice and racial equality.

Read full story
7 comments

The Emancipation Proclamation: A Turning Point in American History

Forever Free Emancipation ProclamationPhoto byWikimedia Commons. On January 1, 1863, President Abraham Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation, a landmark document that declared all slaves in Confederate-held territory to be "forever free." The Proclamation marked a major turning point in American history, both in terms of the Civil War and the broader struggle for civil rights and racial equality.

Read full story
New York City, NY

America Under Attack: The Story of 9/11

On the morning of September 11, 2001, the world changed forever as America came under attack from a group of terrorists who hijacked four commercial airliners and carried out suicide attacks on the World Trade Center in New York City and the Pentagon in Washington D.C.

Read full story
1 comments

The Rise of Cryptocurrency: Impact on the U.S. Economy and Traditional Banking System

In recent years, the rise of cryptocurrency has garnered significant attention, particularly in the United States. Bitcoin, the first and most well-known cryptocurrency, was created in 2009 and has since been joined by numerous other digital currencies. While some remain skeptical about their viability as a form of currency, cryptocurrencies have increasingly gained acceptance as a legitimate investment option. But what is the impact of cryptocurrency on the U.S. economy and the traditional banking system?

Read full story

The 2016 US presidential election and the subsequent controversies surrounding Donald Trump's presidency

The 2016 US presidential election and the subsequent controversies surrounding Donald Trump's presidency have been the subject of much debate and discussion in recent years. From the moment Trump announced his candidacy in June 2015, he attracted a great deal of attention, both positive and negative. His campaign was marked by a number of controversial statements and actions, and the election itself was highly contentious.

Read full story
3 comments

The Future of Work: How Technological Advancements Will Shape Employment in America

The workforce in America has undergone significant changes over the years, with new technologies and automation replacing traditional jobs. As the pace of technological advancements continues to accelerate, it's increasingly important to consider how these changes will shape the future of work.

Read full story
Salem, MA

The Salem Witch Trials: A Dark Chapter in American History

The Salem Witch Trials, which took place in the late 17th century in Salem, Massachusetts, is one of the most notorious events in American history. It was a time of hysteria, paranoia, and fear, and it led to the execution of 20 innocent people. In this article, we will explore the historical context, causes, and consequences of the Salem Witch Trials.

Read full story

The Stories of Holocaust Survivors Who Settled in the United States after World War II

The Holocaust was one of the most tragic and devastating events in modern history, claiming the lives of six million Jews and millions of other individuals. In the aftermath of the war, many survivors sought refuge and a new life in the United States, where they faced a myriad of challenges and opportunities. Today, the stories of Holocaust survivors who settled in the United States continue to inspire and educate us about the resilience, courage, and humanity of the human spirit.

Read full story
8 comments

Opinion: What If Joe Biden Decided Against Running for Re-Election? Exploring the Implications

As President Joe Biden approaches his first year in office, speculation about his political future is starting to heat up. While many assume he will seek re-election in 2024, there is a possibility that he may decide against it. What would this mean for the Democratic Party, and what would it mean for America?

Read full story

Unprecedented Case: 19-year-old is youngest ever person to be diagnosed with Alzheimer’s

A 19-year-old Chinese man has been diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease, making him possibly the youngest person ever to be diagnosed with the condition. The shocking discovery was made by researchers from Beijing's Capital Medical University's Xuanwu Hospital after the young man exhibited "gradual memory decline for 2 years." This left him unable to complete high school and highlights the heterogeneous nature of dementia that can affect people of any age.

Read full story
6 comments

Understanding Wrongful Death Claims in South Carolina: Who Can Bring Them and How?

Losing a loved one due to the negligence or wrongful actions of another person can be devastating. However, in South Carolina, family members of the deceased can seek justice and compensation through a wrongful death claim. In this article, we will explore who can bring a wrongful death claim in South Carolina and the process involved.

Read full story
1 comments

Why Your Income Tax Refund Might be Delayed and What You Can Do About It

An income tax refund is the excess amount of tax paid by a taxpayer to the government, which is returned to the taxpayer after the income tax return (ITR) is processed. The refund amount is calculated as the difference between the total tax paid and the total tax liability for the financial year.

Read full story

The Most Expensive Armies in the World: Which Countries Spend the Most on Defense?

The military is one of the essential institutions for any country, and governments around the world allocate significant resources to ensure the safety and security of their citizens. In some countries, the military budget is substantial, with billions of dollars invested in defense spending. One key aspect of this spending is the salaries and compensation provided to military personnel, which can vary greatly between countries. In this article, we will explore the topic of the highest-paid military in the world and what it means for their respective nations.

Read full story

A World Without Paper: How Ancient Civilizations Recorded Information

In today's digital age, it's hard to imagine a world without paper. But for thousands of years, ancient civilizations found innovative ways to record information without relying on the physical medium we know so well. From cuneiform tablets to papyrus scrolls, these ancient methods of documentation have withstood the test of time and played a crucial role in shaping our understanding of history.

Read full story

Kim Kardashian's Iconic Style: Is She the Best Dressed in the Family?

Kim Kardashian is undoubtedly one of the most influential fashion icons of our time. With her signature curves and glamorous style, she has established herself as a major force in the fashion industry. From her early days as a reality television star to her current status as a successful businesswoman, Kardashian has consistently pushed boundaries and set new trends in the fashion world.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy