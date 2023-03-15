The Untold Story of America's First Openly Gay Revolutionary War Hero

The American Revolutionary War is a defining moment in American history, with tales of brave soldiers fighting for their country and freedom. However, there is a lesser-known story that deserves to be told - the story of America's first openly gay Revolutionary War hero, Baron von Steuben.

Friedrich Wilhelm von Steuben Photo by Flickr

Born in Magdeburg, Germany in 1730, Friedrich Wilhelm von Steuben was a Prussian soldier and nobleman who served as a military officer in the Seven Years' War. After the war, he found himself without employment and set his sights on America, where he hoped to serve in the Continental Army.

In 1777, von Steuben arrived in America and offered his services to General George Washington. Impressed by his military experience, Washington appointed him as Inspector General of the Continental Army. Von Steuben's training techniques transformed the Continental Army from a rag-tag group of soldiers into a formidable fighting force.

But von Steuben's contributions to the American Revolution go beyond his military prowess. He was also America's first openly gay Revolutionary War hero. Despite his homosexuality being illegal in both America and Prussia, von Steuben was open about his sexual orientation and even had a long-term relationship with his aide-de-camp, William North.

Von Steuben's sexual orientation was an open secret within the Continental Army. While there were rumors and whispers about his personal life, von Steuben's military contributions were so great that his sexuality was overlooked. Additionally, von Steuben's homosexuality was not viewed as a moral failing at the time, but rather as a personal preference.

Von Steuben's role as America's first openly gay Revolutionary War hero is a significant part of American history that has long been ignored. His story sheds light on the contributions of LGBTQ+ individuals to the founding of the United States and challenges the notion that homosexuality is a modern phenomenon.

In conclusion, Baron von Steuben was not only a military genius, but he was also a trailblazer for LGBTQ+ rights. His legacy as America's first openly gay Revolutionary War hero should be celebrated and remembered as an important part of American history.