Why Leslie 'Bull' Allen Deserves A Victoria Cross?

At Mount Tambu in New Guinea in 1943, Corporal Leslie "Bull" Allen is shown bringing a wounded American soldier away from the fray while com Photo by Pinterest

It was a courageous deed that belongs in Australian legend.

Historians are now requesting that Australian war hero Leslie "Bull" Allen receive the Victoria Cross posthumously, 70 years after the brutal Wau-Salamaua campaign in Papua New Guinea during World War II.

More than 50 US soldiers were hurt on July 30, 1943, during an American assault against the Japanese on Mount Tambu. When trying to get them back, two medics were slain.

The Australians were not intended to be taking part in the action, but Allen, a stretcher-bearer, was determined to do all he could after seeing so many casualties.

What the soldier did next, according to Ballarat filmmaker Lucinda Horrocks, who studied Allen's account, was astounding.

Bull chooses to go up and begin escorting men out one at a time over his shoulder while navigating this terrain while dodging snipers, machine gun fire, and mortar fire, she added.

Every time he returned for another attempt at rescue, according to amateur historian David Cranage, soldiers would wager on whether he would come back.

Backwards and forwards, backwards and forwards. Amazing courage," he stated.

Even though I've spent years studying military history, I've never heard anything like it.

"Keep in mind that he was transporting men from another nation.

His heart was really large. He simply jumped in. Where you came from would not be a factor. That is a man's signature.

Hero never bragged about his altruistic deed.

Historical records indicate that Allen saved at least 12 men on that particular day, but according to Allen's children's accounts, 18 American soldiers were also saved.

Les Allen, his son, asserts that his father did not exaggerate his accomplishments.

Because he didn't talk about it much, he remarked, "It is emotional."

"He was my dad, and he was a damn terrific parent," I said. "I learned out a lot of these things that he did via other people.

He was regarded as a hero in the US. Bull Allen received a Silver Star, the highest honor a non-American may receive.

He received numerous letters of appreciation, including one from the first lady, Eleanor Roosevelt.

Over the years, she stayed in touch with him, even writing him a note of congratulations when he got engaged.

Bull Allen later gave the name Eleanor to his only child.

He was even given Hollywood film roles because of how much American affection there was for the Australian, but he declined them.

Historian claims the Victoria Cross is merited.

After a string of emotionally charged occurrences in 1944, Allen was classified as "unstable" and released from service.

He suffered from severe post-traumatic stress disorder and lost his ability to speak for six months.

The Australian Army sent him a Military Medal at this time, but it was for bravery displayed in a different conflict.

Many times on that day on Mount Tambu, he ought to have received the Victoria Cross for what he performed. He risked his life for the cause.

The first time any area of an Army post was named after a soldier who had not received a Victoria Cross was a canteen at Puckapunyal, which was dedicated in his honor.

He never received much credit for what he did on Mount Tambu.

In 1982, Bull Allen passed away.