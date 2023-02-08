Uncovering the mysteries of United States Currency

While living under English authority, early American colonists used English, Spanish, and French coins. However, the Continental Congress approved the issuance of currency to fund the Revolutionary War in 1775, when it became clear that it would not be avoided. The initial plates for this "Continental Currency" were created by Paul Revere. You could exchange those notes for Spanish Milled Dollars. The expression "not worth a Continental" originated with the depreciation of this currency.

(Series 1886 Martha Washington One Dollar Certificate – Martha Washington is the only woman to appear on the front of U.S. paper money.) Photo by iRαymυηd

The "Mint Act" of April 2, 1792, which was passed by Congress after the U.S. Constitution was ratified, created the country's coinage system and the dollar as its primary unit of currency. The United States became the first nation in the world to adopt the decimal system of currency with this Act. The Philadelphia Mint minted the first American coins in 1793 and sent them to Martha Washington.

It wasn't until 1861 that the government started issuing paper money. However, in the intervening years, the government did occasionally issue "Treasury notes" during times of financial strain, such as the War of 1812, the Mexican War of 1846, and the Panic of 1857.

Around 1,600 private banks were given state-issued licenses that allowed them to produce and circulate their own paper money throughout the same time period (1793 - 1861). These "state bank notes" eventually came in 7,000 different versions, each with a unique design!

What was the US currency before the dollar?

Early American Currency Photo by BRANDI

The Continental Congress started issuing paper money known as Continental currency, or Continentals, when the American Revolutionary War started in 1775. From $16 to $80, including several unusual numbers in between, continental money was denominated in dollars.

The Act of July 17, 1861, which gave the Treasury Department permission to produce and distribute paper money, was passed by the government as the Civil War broke out in an effort to raise funds for the conflict. The government first printed "demand notes," often known as "greenbacks," as paper money. Congress stopped issuing demand notes in 1862 and started issuing United States notes, often known as legal tender notes.

One dollar silver certificate from the Series 1889. Photo by CGB Numismatics Paris

Five different batches of "silver certificates," with denominations ranging from $1 to $1,000, were printed in accordance with Congressional Acts of 1878 and 1886. Because silver coins were unpopular due to their size and weight, the Treasury traded silver certificates for silver dollars. In 1923, the final batch of silver certificates was released. However, the 1957B/1935H $1 note, the 1953C $5 note, and the 1953B $10 note were the last modern silver certificate series to be printed.

The National Banks Acts of 1863 and 1864 gave the government permission for hundreds of banks to reissue their own notes during the years between 1863 and 1929. These were referred to as "national bank notes," but in contrast to earlier "state bank notes," they were printed on paper that had been approved by the U.S. government and featured the same basic layout.

The Federal Reserve Act, passed by Congress in 1913, created the Federal Reserve System in this country. The Federal Reserve Banks are permitted to issue Federal Reserve Bank notes under this Act. The first Federal Reserve notes, which are still produced by the Bureau of Engraving and Printing today, were released by the Federal Reserve Banks in 1914.

When did the U.S. change its currency? .

First paper money Photo by Alamy

U.S. currency has undergone its first significant design revision since the 1920s, including a number of brand-new counterfeit deterrents. The $100 note is the first of the new banknotes to be issued, and it is followed by the $50 note in 1997, the $20 note in 1998, the $10 note in 2000, and the $5 note in 2001.

What is the oldest currency in the world?

Oldest Currency Photo by forex

The first currency that is still in use today is the British pound sterling, which first appeared as silver pennies in the year 800. The unit of measurement originally used to appraise the coins is where the term "pound" comes from. At the time, one pound was equal to 240 sterling coins.