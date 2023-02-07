A Japanese Balloon Bomb Killed Six Americans and The Survivors Kept It A Secret

Aditi Shrestha

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HetVY_0kdyfOZN00
Gas poured into one of the balloonsPhoto bywww.deviantart.com

The sole American to die on American territory during World War II was a result of enemy action due to a Japanese war balloon. They were killed by a Japanese balloon bomb, called "Fu-Go."

The Japanese military launched thousands of bombs across the Pacific in 1944 in an effort to cause panic in the United States. The explosives were carried by hydrogen-filled balloons. The bombs were primarily intended to be burning weapons. The Pacific Northwest's forests were the intended target. It was believed that the balloon bombs would burn and detonate because they were made of paper, leaving no trace. Japanese records state that it was believed that the balloon bombs' stealthiness would frighten and disturb the public while the fires would divert resources from the troops.

How does a balloon bomb get made?

The Fu-Go balloons were mostly constructed of paper and were 70 feet by 33 feet in size. They were made to fly at 30,000 feet in hydrogen-inflated form as the prevailing winds pushed them eastward toward the United States. A balloon needed three to four days to go across the Pacific. When a pressure sensor detected that the balloon had dipped below 30,000 feet, the sandbags on board would release. The hydrogen heated by the sun caused the balloons to rise, and when the hydrogen cooled at night, the balloons descended once more. The balloon was meant to self-destruct after all the sandbags were released. One was a 33-pound, highly explosive anti-personnel device, while the other two were fire-starting bombs. Each balloon carried a total of three explosives that were tethered to the shroud and hanging from it.

Japan launched about 9,300 Fu-Go balloons between November 1944 and April 1945, according to OregonEncyclopedia.org. Estimated 900 balloons made it to the United States.

The majority of the balloons descended in isolated locations, and the rain that is so characteristic of the Pacific Northwest swiftly put out the forest fires that some of the balloons started.

The balloons have reportedly been observed in:

Oregon

Canada

California

Michigan

Canada

The Aleutian Islands

Although some of the balloons crashed, exploded, and burnt, nobody was hurt. When some of the balloon bombs hit and the sandbags remained attached, they did not all explode, Americans learned where the balloon bombs came from. The sand was determined to be from the Pacific Ocean's edge and was black with minute amounts of seashells, which led the Americans to believe the gadgets originated in Japan.

The U.S. Office of Censorship asked the media to refrain from reporting about the balloon bombs in an effort to avoid a panic and, more crucially, to prevent the Japanese from realizing that the bombs had reached America. The press agreed.

Accidents in Oregon

One of the balloons was discovered on May 5, 1945, by Sunday school students in south central Oregon.

A trip into the woods was taken by the minister Archie Mitchell, his expectant wife Elsie, and students from Mitchell's Sunday school class. According to Mitchell, the others called to him while he was getting lunch from the car and said they had discovered what appeared to be a big balloon. Despite Mitchell's warning, it was already too late. His 26-year-old wife, Dick Patzke, 14, Jay Gifford, 13, Edward Engen, 13, Joan Patzke, 13, and Sherman Shoemaker, 11, were all killed when the bomb exploded.

The Klamath Falls Herald and News published an article about the explosion and the fatalities, but it gave no additional information about the explosion other than to say that it was of unknown cause. No reference was made to a Japanese balloon bomb. The specifics wouldn't be made public until after the conflict.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 213

Published by

Hello I'm an ambitious and creative young blogger who is passionate about uncovering stories and uncovering the truth. Ienjoy staying up-to-date on the latest trends and topics & I am hoping for the support from all the creators on my ongoing journey

N/A
391 followers

More from Aditi Shrestha

The Rise of Street Food: A History of Mobile Eats and Snacks

Street food has been a staple in cultures all around the world for centuries. From the kebab stands of Istanbul to the street vendors of Thailand, street food has a rich history of providing quick and delicious meals to those on-the-go. In recent years, the popularity of street food has seen a resurgence, with food trucks and street vendors becoming increasingly prevalent in cities around the world. In this article, we'll take a closer look at the history of street food, and explore how it has evolved over the years to become the diverse and beloved cuisine it is today.

Read full story

The Puzzling Discovery of 2.9 Million-Year-Old Stone Tools in Kenya

Discovery of 2.9 Million-Year-Old Stone ToolsPhoto byAncient Origins. A recent discovery in Kenya has sent shockwaves through the scientific community and sparked a new wave of questions and speculation. Archaeologists have uncovered 2.9 million-year-old stone tools, which date back hundreds of thousands of years earlier than the previously oldest known stone tools. The discovery raises new questions about the evolution of early human species and their technological abilities, and it provides valuable new insights into the world of our earliest ancestors.

Read full story

Remembering Burt Bacharach: A Tribute to the Iconic Composer Who Defined the Sound of the 60s

Burt Bacharach was a musical icon who defined the sound of the 1960s and left a lasting impression on popular music. With his innovative and distinctive style, he created some of the most memorable and timeless pop songs of all time, and his music continues to be celebrated and enjoyed by generations of fans. On the occasion of his passing, we would like to pay tribute to this legendary composer and songwriter and celebrate his life and musical legacy.

Read full story

The Hidden Treasures of Our Oceans: Exploring the Mysteries of the Deep

The ocean is a vast and mysterious world that covers more than 70% of our planet's surface. Despite centuries of exploration and research, the depths of our oceans remain largely unknown, hiding many secrets and untold treasures. In this article, we'll take a closer look at some of the hidden treasures of the ocean and the efforts underway to uncover them.

Read full story

Exploring the Majestic Civilization of Ancient Egypt

The ancient Egyptians were a fascinating civilization, known for their rich history, stunning architecture, and intricate religious beliefs. However, there are many aspects of their culture and lifestyle that are often overlooked or unknown to the general public. Here are 10 weird facts about ancient Egyptians that may surprise you:

Read full story
1 comments

The Lost City of the Monkey God

Lost city of the monkey godPhoto byBradshaw Foundation. Deep in the rainforests of Honduras lies a lost city that has captured the imagination of explorers, archaeologists, and adventure seekers for generations. The Lost City of the Monkey God, also known as the White City or the City of the Jaguar, is believed to have been a thriving civilization that vanished without a trace. Despite numerous expeditions, the city remains shrouded in mystery, and its origins, history, and culture remain largely unknown.

Read full story

Raymond Robinson: The Legend Behind the Green Man

There's a good possibility that you've heard of the myth of The Green Guy, the faceless man who prowls lonely streets at night, if you were a child growing up in Western Pennsylvania during the 1950s and 1960s.

Read full story
2 comments

How Vincenzo Peruggia Stole the Mona Lisa?

A notorious art crime was committed on August 21st, 1911, by a man by the name of Vincenzo Peruggia. From the Louvre in Paris, he stole Leonardo da Vinci's Mona Lisa, 1503, which is today the most well-known artwork in the entire world. Media attention was drawn to the art theft, and it took police two years to identify the true offender. At one point, they even detained Pablo Picasso, a friend of the writer Guillaume Apollinaire, on suspicion that they were responsible for the art robbery. Who was Vincenzo Peruggia, how did he take this renowned work of art, and how did he manage to get away with it?

Read full story

Why Leslie 'Bull' Allen Deserves A Victoria Cross?

It was a courageous deed that belongs in Australian legend. Historians are now requesting that Australian war hero Leslie "Bull" Allen receive the Victoria Cross posthumously, 70 years after the brutal Wau-Salamaua campaign in Papua New Guinea during World War II.

Read full story

Uncovering the mysteries of United States Currency

While living under English authority, early American colonists used English, Spanish, and French coins. However, the Continental Congress approved the issuance of currency to fund the Revolutionary War in 1775, when it became clear that it would not be avoided. The initial plates for this "Continental Currency" were created by Paul Revere. You could exchange those notes for Spanish Milled Dollars. The expression "not worth a Continental" originated with the depreciation of this currency.

Read full story
2 comments

The Women's Army Auxiliary Corps in World War II

Many people questioned the necessity of adding women to the military during World War II. They felt that women were already adding to the war effort by staying home and looking for male soldiers to marry. However, many women felt this way and continued to push for the military to accept female volunteers. The Women's Army Auxiliary Corps was founded in July 1 of 1943 as a result. It became an opportunity for women who wanted to contribute to the war effort, but were unable to join the armed forces.

Read full story
3 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy