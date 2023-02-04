The Women's Army Auxiliary Corps in World War II

Photo by Valorous TV

Many people questioned the necessity of adding women to the military during World War II. They felt that women were already adding to the war effort by staying home and looking for male soldiers to marry. However, many women felt this way and continued to push for the military to accept female volunteers. The Women's Army Auxiliary Corps was founded in July 1 of 1943 as a result. It became an opportunity for women who wanted to contribute to the war effort, but were unable to join the armed forces.

Each member of the WAC worked full-time on base and at home support jobs such as hospitals and kitchens. This allowed women to contribute to the war effort at all levels of society. Women gained respect for their work on behalf of the nation during this time. They also learned how to do their jobs effectively and efficiently. In addition, this allowed them to work side by side with male workers for the first time. This greatly improved both groups' productivity and morale.

Women also contributed to the war effort off of the battlefield by working in factories that made parts for aircrafts and tanks. They also worked in offices that managed supply chains in rural areas. All female military personnel were treated equally with male counterparts whenever they worked under military supervision. They also received the same pay with no gender discrimination when doing civilian work either.

One unique aspect of the WAC was its allowance for married women to join the corps. This allowed wives of servicemen to contribute to the war effort at home while their husbands fought overseas. In addition, it provided single women with an opportunity to join a branch of the military without needing a male relative's consent. The corps grew quickly during its first year with over two million members by 1945. It became one of the largest female organizations ever seen in America prior to this point.

Women’s Auxiliary Army Corps (WAAC) uniform presentation. Photo by Time

Despite this, many members of the WAC felt that their contributions were overlooked by both government and public opinion. They pushed for female soldiers to receive as much publicity as male soldiers did during World War II. Their efforts paid off when Marilyn Monroe became one of America's iconic female soldiers during this conflict. The Women's Army Auxiliary Corps remains active today with over 70 active units throughout America in 2018. Many women enlist in these units in hopes of joining when their country needs them most.

The Women's Army Auxiliary Corps was founded in response to women wanting to contribute to the war effort during World States II. Female military personnel proved their worth through their work on base and at home support jobs before, during, and after World War II. Their contributions helped turn around public opinion towards female soldiers- which led to giving women an equal opportunity with male soldiers in fighting WW II on all fronts.