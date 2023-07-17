At a press conference on July 15, 2023, in Hampton, Georgia, a picture of accused shooter Andre Longmore was displayed. Photo by (WSB)

In a recent incident in southwest Georgia, law enforcement authorities were engaged in a large-scale manhunt for a suspect named Andre L. Longmore. The individual was considered to be armed and dangerous, intensifying the urgency of the search. Eventually, officers were able to corner the suspect, but unfortunately, the encounter resulted in his death. Henry County Sheriff Reginald Scandreff provided this information regarding the incident.

The details surrounding the death of Longmore, such as the location of the fatal incident, have not been disclosed at this time. In a recent incident, two law enforcement officers, namely a Henry County sheriff's deputy and a Clayton County police officer, sustained injuries during a shootout with an individual identified as Longmore, according to statements made by Sandreff.

In a tragic turn of events, the news of Longmore's passing reached the public just as the Henry County Sheriff's Office was preparing to address the media during an afternoon press briefing on the ongoing manhunt. In a recent development, the highly anticipated news conference has experienced a delay.

The tragic incident that occurred on Saturday morning in Hampton, located approximately 40 miles south of Atlanta, has left many in shock. As of now, the names of the victims who lost their lives in this deadly rampage have not been disclosed. This is due to the authorities' decision to withhold their identities until their relatives have been notified. According to authorities, all of the victims involved in the incident are adults.

The investigation into the motive behind the shooting that occurred on Saturday morning around 10:45 a.m. is still ongoing. In a shocking turn of events, authorities in Henry County, located approximately 40 miles south of Atlanta, have identified a suspect believed to be responsible for a series of killings in the Dogwood Lakes subdivision. The individual in question, known as Longmore, is suspected of carrying out these heinous acts in at least four different locations within close proximity to one another. The residents of Dogwood Lakes have been living in fear as these tragic incidents unfolded. The local officials have been working tirelessly to investigate the crimes and bring the perpetrator to justice. The gravity of the situation has left the community on edge, as they grapple with the unsettling reality that a killer has been operating in their midst. The authorities have not disclosed specific details about the nature of the crimes or the victims involved. However, the fact that these incidents occurred in such close proximity has raised concerns among the residents, who are now more vigilant than ever. Law enforcement agencies have been collaborating closely to gather evidence and piece together the puzzle surrounding these crimes. The investigation is ongoing, and authorities are leaving no stone unturned in their pursuit of justice. The safety of the community remains their top priority, and they are working diligently to ensure that the perpetrator is apprehended swiftly. As the investigation unfolds, the residents of Dogwood Lakes are urged to remain cautious and report any suspicious activities to

In a recent development, it has been reported that four murder warrants have been issued for an individual named Longmore, as confirmed by Scandrett.

In a shocking incident that unfolded in a quiet subdivision, a resident named Frankie Worth has come forward with a harrowing account. According to Worth, the suspect in question was seen brandishing a menacing black handgun. In a tragic turn of events, Worth claims to have personally witnessed the suspect fatally shooting his neighbor. The incident has sent shockwaves through the community, leaving residents in a state of disbelief and concern.

In an interview with ABC affiliate station WSB-TV in Atlanta, Worth recounted a startling incident that occurred just as he was preparing to open his window. He described hearing a loud "pow" sound, which caught his attention. In a startling turn of events, a witness recounts the chilling moment when they opened their window only to be confronted with a sight that sent shivers down their spine. The witness describes seeing the gunman's arms raised in the air before slowly descending. The scene was undoubtedly filled with tension and uncertainty as the witness grappled with the shock of the situation.

In a tragic incident, Worth, a resident of the neighborhood, has revealed that it seemed his neighbor was attempting to leave the scene when he was tragically shot and killed.

In a chilling incident, a gunman reportedly claimed that he carefully assessed the aftermath of shooting his neighbor, expressing satisfaction with the accuracy of his shot. The shocking revelation came to light as details emerged about the disturbing incident.

In a recent incident, a witness named Worth recounted the events as follows: "Upon realizing that the shot had hit its target successfully, the individual swiftly retrieved the weapon, carefully inspected it for a brief moment, and securely placed it back into their holster." Worth further mentioned that the assailant quickly surveyed their surroundings before making a hasty escape on foot.

In a recent incident, a resident recounted a harrowing experience involving a gunman who was seen running down a road and firing shots at seemingly random individuals. The witness described the assailant's actions as indiscriminate, as he appeared to target people without any apparent motive or connection. This alarming event left the community shaken and concerned for their safety.

In a recent incident that has left the community in shock, an unidentified resident recounted a harrowing encounter involving an individual who swiftly vanished from sight. According to the resident, who preferred to remain anonymous, the incident unfolded as the individual was seen sprinting along a road. Suddenly, a gunshot rang out, prompting the person to flee the neighborhood in haste. Since then, there have been no further sightings or updates regarding the individual's whereabouts.

In the extensive search for Longmore, numerous law enforcement agencies from the surrounding area, such as the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, as well as every Metro Atlanta police and public safety agency, collaborated to locate the individual.

Source

Edited by Newsbreak Contributor Admir Balic