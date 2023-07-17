What happened to the Mass shooter in Georgia

Addybal29

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13lg5S_0nSXqjY000
At a press conference on July 15, 2023, in Hampton, Georgia, a picture of accused shooter Andre Longmore was displayed.Photo by(WSB)

In a recent incident in southwest Georgia, law enforcement authorities were engaged in a large-scale manhunt for a suspect named Andre L. Longmore. The individual was considered to be armed and dangerous, intensifying the urgency of the search. Eventually, officers were able to corner the suspect, but unfortunately, the encounter resulted in his death. Henry County Sheriff Reginald Scandreff provided this information regarding the incident.

The details surrounding the death of Longmore, such as the location of the fatal incident, have not been disclosed at this time. In a recent incident, two law enforcement officers, namely a Henry County sheriff's deputy and a Clayton County police officer, sustained injuries during a shootout with an individual identified as Longmore, according to statements made by Sandreff.

In a tragic turn of events, the news of Longmore's passing reached the public just as the Henry County Sheriff's Office was preparing to address the media during an afternoon press briefing on the ongoing manhunt. In a recent development, the highly anticipated news conference has experienced a delay.

The tragic incident that occurred on Saturday morning in Hampton, located approximately 40 miles south of Atlanta, has left many in shock. As of now, the names of the victims who lost their lives in this deadly rampage have not been disclosed. This is due to the authorities' decision to withhold their identities until their relatives have been notified. According to authorities, all of the victims involved in the incident are adults.

The investigation into the motive behind the shooting that occurred on Saturday morning around 10:45 a.m. is still ongoing. In a shocking turn of events, authorities in Henry County, located approximately 40 miles south of Atlanta, have identified a suspect believed to be responsible for a series of killings in the Dogwood Lakes subdivision. The individual in question, known as Longmore, is suspected of carrying out these heinous acts in at least four different locations within close proximity to one another. The residents of Dogwood Lakes have been living in fear as these tragic incidents unfolded. The local officials have been working tirelessly to investigate the crimes and bring the perpetrator to justice. The gravity of the situation has left the community on edge, as they grapple with the unsettling reality that a killer has been operating in their midst. The authorities have not disclosed specific details about the nature of the crimes or the victims involved. However, the fact that these incidents occurred in such close proximity has raised concerns among the residents, who are now more vigilant than ever. Law enforcement agencies have been collaborating closely to gather evidence and piece together the puzzle surrounding these crimes. The investigation is ongoing, and authorities are leaving no stone unturned in their pursuit of justice. The safety of the community remains their top priority, and they are working diligently to ensure that the perpetrator is apprehended swiftly. As the investigation unfolds, the residents of Dogwood Lakes are urged to remain cautious and report any suspicious activities to

In a recent development, it has been reported that four murder warrants have been issued for an individual named Longmore, as confirmed by Scandrett.

In a shocking incident that unfolded in a quiet subdivision, a resident named Frankie Worth has come forward with a harrowing account. According to Worth, the suspect in question was seen brandishing a menacing black handgun. In a tragic turn of events, Worth claims to have personally witnessed the suspect fatally shooting his neighbor. The incident has sent shockwaves through the community, leaving residents in a state of disbelief and concern.

In an interview with ABC affiliate station WSB-TV in Atlanta, Worth recounted a startling incident that occurred just as he was preparing to open his window. He described hearing a loud "pow" sound, which caught his attention. In a startling turn of events, a witness recounts the chilling moment when they opened their window only to be confronted with a sight that sent shivers down their spine. The witness describes seeing the gunman's arms raised in the air before slowly descending. The scene was undoubtedly filled with tension and uncertainty as the witness grappled with the shock of the situation.

In a tragic incident, Worth, a resident of the neighborhood, has revealed that it seemed his neighbor was attempting to leave the scene when he was tragically shot and killed.

In a chilling incident, a gunman reportedly claimed that he carefully assessed the aftermath of shooting his neighbor, expressing satisfaction with the accuracy of his shot. The shocking revelation came to light as details emerged about the disturbing incident.

In a recent incident, a witness named Worth recounted the events as follows: "Upon realizing that the shot had hit its target successfully, the individual swiftly retrieved the weapon, carefully inspected it for a brief moment, and securely placed it back into their holster." Worth further mentioned that the assailant quickly surveyed their surroundings before making a hasty escape on foot.

In a recent incident, a resident recounted a harrowing experience involving a gunman who was seen running down a road and firing shots at seemingly random individuals. The witness described the assailant's actions as indiscriminate, as he appeared to target people without any apparent motive or connection. This alarming event left the community shaken and concerned for their safety.

In a recent incident that has left the community in shock, an unidentified resident recounted a harrowing encounter involving an individual who swiftly vanished from sight. According to the resident, who preferred to remain anonymous, the incident unfolded as the individual was seen sprinting along a road. Suddenly, a gunshot rang out, prompting the person to flee the neighborhood in haste. Since then, there have been no further sightings or updates regarding the individual's whereabouts.

In the extensive search for Longmore, numerous law enforcement agencies from the surrounding area, such as the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, as well as every Metro Atlanta police and public safety agency, collaborated to locate the individual.

Source

Edited by Newsbreak Contributor Admir Balic

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Mass shooter# Georgia# Manhunt# Andre L Longmore# Shot four victims

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 0

Published by

Recent Sacramento State Graduate with a Bachelor's in Psychology. Interest in current events in US politics, military, as well as the entire world. Will be providing family friendly articles on trending topics in the Us and outside.

Sacramento, CA
149 followers

More from Addybal29

Los Angeles, CA

Actors on Strike: What You Need to Know

In a significant turn of events, the labor union representing approximately 160,000 actors has initiated a strike, effectively halting operations in Hollywood. This development comes merely two months after a similar strike by TV and movie writers took place, further exacerbating the ongoing labor disputes within the entertainment industry.

Read full story

Cluster bombs are something Putin claims Russia has "sufficient stockpile" of.

In the bustling city of Kyiv, Ukraine, a vibrant and dynamic atmosphere fills the air. With its rich history and cultural heritage, Kyiv has become a popular destination for tourists In a recent interview, Russian President Vladimir Putin addressed the issue of cluster munitions, stating that Russia possesses an ample supply of these weapons. He further cautioned that if Ukraine were to employ such controversial weaponry, Russia would not hesitate to respond in kind.

Read full story

The United States is sending F-16s to defend vessels from Iranian captures.

A senior defense official said on Friday that the U.S. is boosting the employment of fighter jets around the vital Strait of Hormuz to safeguard ships from Iranian seizures, adding that the U.S. is growing increasingly concerned about the growing linkages between Iran, Russia, and Syria across the Middle East.

Read full story

Although fatal bowel blockages following procedures like Lisa Marie Presley's are rare, they do occur. Experts

The recent revelation of Lisa Marie Presley's cause of death has shed light on the tragic circumstances surrounding her passing. According to an autopsy report, the beloved singer's demise was attributed to a small bowel obstruction, which was a result of bariatric surgery she had undergone several years ago. This new information provides insight into the medical factors that contributed to her untimely demise.

Read full story

Over a week after his escape, a Pennsylvania inmate has been apprehended

A homeowner in northwest Pennsylvania reportedly spotted a 34-year-old homicide suspect hiding in his backyard earlier this month. Lt. Col. George Bivens of the Pennsylvania State Police announced during a press conference late Saturday that Michael Charles Burham, who had escaped from the Warren County Jail on July 6, had been apprehended in Warren County.

Read full story

Congressman introduces bill to prohibit troops from talking with religious freedom group

In a recent development, a provision within the fiscal 2024 defense policy bill, proposed by conservative Republicans, has managed to withstand a heated House vote. This provision aims to restrict Defense Department personnel from engaging in communication with a well-established civil rights group. The vote on Friday was marked by intense debate and disagreement among lawmakers.

Read full story
277 comments

Some Republicans are outraged by plans to send more military reservists to Europe.

In a recent development, President Joe Biden has taken a significant step by issuing an executive order that could potentially result in the deployment of 3,000 additional reservists to NATO's eastern flank. The White House made this announcement, highlighting the administration's commitment to strengthening alliances and ensuring regional security. The executive order signifies President Biden's dedication to reinforcing NATO's presence in the eastern region. By deploying more reservists, the United States aims to bolster the defense capabilities of NATO allies and enhance their readiness to counter any potential threats. This decision comes at a crucial time when tensions and security concerns persist in NATO's eastern flank. By increasing the number of reservists, the United States aims to send a strong message of solidarity and support to its NATO partners in the region. This move also aligns with President Biden's broader strategy of revitalizing international alliances and promoting collective security. The White House's announcement emphasizes the importance of NATO's eastern flank, which includes countries bordering Russia and facing potential security challenges. By deploying additional reservists, the United States aims to enhance deterrence and ensure a swift response to any potential aggression or destabilizing activities in the region. President Biden's executive order reflects a proactive approach to addressing security concerns.

Read full story
18 comments

The 'Napoleon' epic directed by Ridley Scott seems ready to rule.

The highly anticipated trailer for the upcoming film by acclaimed director Ridley Scott, known for his masterpieces such as "Gladiator" and "Black Hawk Down," has finally been released. This epic movie delves into the captivating story of the legendary French emperor and military genius, Napoleon Bonaparte.

Read full story

Is Barbie a secret communist who loves China? Lawmakers from the Republican Party weigh in.

A recent movie has sparked controversy among certain conservatives due to its portrayal of plastic dolls rather than nuclear weapons. The film includes a scene featuring a child-like drawing of Asia, with a dashed line near the coast that bears a resemblance to China's territorial claims in the South China Sea. This depiction has led to a political uproar.

Read full story
Washington, DC

The Justice Department deems the sentence of Oath Keeper Army veteran Rhodes to be too light.

In a recent development, the city of Washington, D.C. has witnessed a significant event. According to reports, the Associated Press (AP) has released a news article regarding this In a recent development, the Justice Department has decided to appeal the 18-year prison sentence given to Stewart Rhodes, the founder of the Oath Keepers, for his involvement in the January 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol. Additionally, the department is also challenging the shorter sentences handed to other far-right extremists, which fell below the prosecutors' initial requests. This move comes as part of the ongoing efforts to ensure that those responsible for the attack face appropriate consequences for their actions.

Read full story
10 comments

After meeting with Yellen, China pressed for "practical" sanctions from the United States.

In a recent development, Beijing has been making headlines. According to Reuters, the city has been at the forefront of attention. China has urged the United States to address its concerns regarding sanctions imposed on Chinese companies. This request comes after U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen concluded a series of extensive meetings with high-ranking officials in Beijing, spanning over 10 hours. China has emphasized the need for the U.S. to take tangible steps to address the issues that have raised significant concerns for the nation. The Chinese government has called for "practical action" from the U.S. in response to these concerns. The discussions between Yellen and Chinese officials were aimed at fostering dialogue and addressing the ongoing tensions between the two economic powerhouses. The focus of these talks was primarily on the sanctions imposed by the U.S. on Chinese firms, which have been a source of contention between the two nations. China's call for practical action from the U.S. suggests that they are seeking concrete measures to address their concerns rather than mere rhetoric. The Chinese government is looking for tangible steps that can help alleviate the impact of the sanctions on Chinese companies. The outcome of these discussions remains to be seen, as both countries navigate their complex relationship and seek to find common ground. The U.S. and China have been engaged in a series of trade disputes and geopolitical tensions in recent years, making it crucial for both sides to engage in constructive.

Read full story

Iran tried to hijack two oil tankers in the Gulf and reportedly shot at one of them, according to the Navy.

Dubai, the bustling metropolis in the United Arab Emirates, is a city that never fails to captivate with its awe-inspiring architecture, luxurious lifestyle, and vibrant atmosphere. Known for its record-breaking skys In a recent incident near the strategically important Strait of Hormuz, Iran made an attempt to seize two oil tankers. According to the U.S. Navy, shots were fired at one of the tankers during the incident, escalating tensions in the region.

Read full story

The White House defends the transfer of cluster munitions to Ukraine.

In a recent development, it has been reported that Washington is the location of interest. In a recent announcement, national security adviser Jake Sullivan confirmed that the Biden administration plans to supply cluster munitions to Ukraine. This decision comes as a show of support, with the United States expressing its commitment to ensuring Ukraine's defense capabilities. Sullivan emphasized that the U.S. has no intention of leaving Ukraine vulnerable and highlighted Kyiv's assurance to exercise caution in the use of these contentious weapons.

Read full story

The Chinese Spy Balloon and what we know now.

In a recent announcement, the Pentagon has confirmed that the Chinese spy balloon, which traversed the entire continental United States earlier this year, did not gather any data during its journey. This revelation comes as a relief to many who were concerned about potential security breaches and unauthorized surveillance activities. The incident involving the Chinese spy balloon had raised significant alarm among security experts and government officials. The balloon's ability to travel across the entire country had sparked fears that it may have been equipped with sophisticated surveillance technology, capable of collecting sensitive information. However, the Pentagon's statement has put those concerns to rest. According to their assessment, the spy balloon did not engage in any data collection activities during its flight. This conclusion is based on thorough analysis and investigation conducted by experts in the field. The Chinese spy balloon incident had prompted a swift response from U.S. authorities, who closely monitored its movements.

Read full story
2 comments

Congress's progress on the defense budget may be slowed by the ongoing abortion controversy.

The topic of abortion within the military has become a significant factor in the delay of senior Defense Department nominations. The potential next target for hijacking could be the Pentagon's budget process.

Read full story

Near Obama's DC home, police apprehend a man wanted on offenses dating back to January 6 with weapons.

In a recent development, the city of Washington has made headlines. The Associated Press reports that Law enforcement officials have reported the arrest of an individual in the Washington neighborhood where former President Barack Obama resides. The man in question was found to be armed with explosive materials and weapons. Furthermore, he is wanted for crimes associated with the January 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

Read full story

State Department: We were too slow to respond to the upheaval in Afghanistan

In a recent development, it has been reported that Washington is the location of an important event. The Associated Press (AP) has released information regarding this In a recent review conducted by the Biden administration, it has been revealed that the State Department's planning efforts were insufficient prior to the collapse of the U.S.-backed government in Afghanistan. This assessment comes in the wake of the chaotic evacuation of American citizens and Afghan allies from the country. The review highlights the shortcomings of the State Department's preparedness, suggesting that more could have been done to anticipate and address the challenges that arose during the crisis.

Read full story

Legislators consider prohibiting affirmative action programs at military universities.

In a recent development, the Supreme Court made a significant decision on Thursday regarding the use of affirmative action in college admissions. While this ruling put an end to the practice in most cases, it did include a provision that allowed military service academies to continue using affirmative action. However, a prominent Senate Republican is now pushing to eliminate this exception as well. The Supreme Court's decision has sparked a debate on the use of affirmative action in college admissions. Affirmative action is a policy that aims to promote diversity and equal opportunities by considering an applicant's race or ethnicity as a factor in the admissions process. Critics argue that this practice can lead to reverse discrimination, while proponents believe it is necessary to address historical inequalities. The Supreme Court's ruling, which effectively banned the use of affirmative action in college admissions, was met with mixed reactions. While some praised the decision as a step towards a more merit-based system, others expressed concerns about the potential impact on diversity and equal representation on campuses. However, it is important to note that the Supreme Court's decision did.

Read full story

US Nuclear Capable bombers fly over Korean Peninsula.

In a recent development, Seoul, South Korea has become the center of attention. The city has been making headlines due to its significant contributions in various fields. From technology to entertainment, Seoul has emerged as a global In a recent display of military might, the United States dispatched nuclear-capable bombers to the Korean Peninsula on Friday. This move comes as a response to North Korea's recent large-scale anti-U.S. demonstrations held in its capital city. The United States aims to assert its strength and send a clear message to North Korea through this show of force.

Read full story
19 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy