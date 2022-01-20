A Short Geometric Intuition of the Double Angle Identity

Amaze your friends at parties with this trigonometric proof

Freaked out by trig identies? I fee your pain Pixabay

Here’s the double angle identity which you may have memorized:

The mysterious double angle identity Image by Author

But why?

With simple geometry, let us remove the mystery from this trigonometric identity. Grab a paper and pen. Go ahead. I'll wait.

Ready?

Begin with a rectangle.

A Rectangle Image by Author

Split it in two with a horizontal line.

Same rectangle. Slightly more exciting. Image by Author

Split each of the two resulting rectangles into two along their diagonals, like so:

Same rectangle. Even more exciting. Image by Author

(Prefer to see this in action? I have a YouTube video for you!)

The original rectangle has been split into four (4) identical triangles. You can see that its area is twice the area of the triangle as shown below.

The shaded area on the left is equal to the shaded area on the right. Image by Author

Let’s find an expression for the area of the rectangle on the left. We’ll say that the diagonals each have a length of 1 (one). We now have a scale by which to measure the side lengths.

Our rectangle has an area Image by Author

We now have an expression for the area of our rectangle.

Image by Author

Now let’s do the triangle area.

Our triangle has an area. Image by Author

The area of the triangle works out to this:

Image by Author

We want the area of two (2) of these triangles. So we can simplify the expression.

Image by Author

But the area of the two triangles is the same as that of our original rectangle. Thus, the two expressions must be equivalent. Therefore:

The not-so-mysterious double angle identity. Image by Author

That’s what we were after.

Question:

Can you generalize the above method into the angle sum identity? Post your solutions in the comments.