A Short Geometric Intuition of the Double Angle Identity

Amaze your friends at parties with this trigonometric proof
Here’s the double angle identity which you may have memorized:
But why?
With simple geometry, let us remove the mystery from this trigonometric identity. Grab a paper and pen. Go ahead. I'll wait.
Ready?
Begin with a rectangle.
Split it in two with a horizontal line.
(Prefer to see this in action? I have a YouTube video for you!)
[The shaded area on the left is equal to the shaded area on the right.]
We want the area of two (2) of these triangles. So we can simplify the expression.
But the area of the two triangles is the same as that of our original rectangle. Thus, the two expressions must be equivalent. Therefore:
That’s what we were after.
Question:
Can you generalize the above method into the angle sum identity? Post your solutions in the comments.
Comments / 0