A Perspective on Perspective

Become aware of your personal biases. Because — yes, you have them.

“Gall–Peters projection SW” by Strebe — Own work. Licensed under CC BY-SA 3.0 via Wikimedia Commons.

Some years ago, I purchased a wall map like the one shown here — a Gall-Peters Projection map. One of the map’s designers, Arno Peters, promoted his map as an improvement on the Mercator Projection map most of us are familiar with. The difference is that it gives a more accurate depiction of the real estate occupied by third-world countries. I had had no idea that Africa so so big.

Perspective is perspective. Someone’s point of view will always colour it. A projection of a sphere onto a flat surface will entail some distortion. It’s important to be aware of which distortion you are choosing. What are its benefits and shortfalls?

In 2001 I taught English to (mostly) Korean kibbutz volunteers in Israel. (I had come to Israel to learn Hebrew, and they had come to learn English. Go figure.) One day, I drew a map on the board.

I pointed to the Sea of Japan.

“That’s the Sea of Korea,” one of my students volunteered.

Well, how about that? “And here is Korea and here is Japan.”

What’s wrong with this picture? Nothing. If you’re in the northern hemisphere, the moon looks upside-down. They see this moon in Australia. Photo by Pedro Lastra on Unsplash.

This is where the students objected most vehemently. Korea could not possibly be that small compared to Japan. They were insistent. Which has me wondering: Do Korean atlases depict Korea as bigger than Japan? Or is this just something the Korean students saw when they looked at a map? But if that’s the case, why did they see my map any differently? Did I draw Japan out of proportion, somehow influenced by a bias of which I am unaware?

We all have our biases. To suggest otherwise is like insisting that you don’t have an accent. (Because you do. Everyone does.) The value in learning about other points of view is to realize one’s own biases. Even if we keep our original point of view, we see it for what it is — a point of view.

And that goes a long way to improving perspective.