Dandelin’s Delightful Spheres

Adam Hrankowski

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XYayT_0dJpxcH300
Dandelin Spheres.Dandelion image by Capri23auto from Pixabay modified by Author

Mathematicians have been slicing open cones since the 4th Century BC. Here, we study one of these famous cross sections — the ellipse. Along the way, we’ll discover a beautiful proof from Germinal Dandelin of the 19th Century.

The Ellipse — Two Seemingly Unrelated Descriptions

Slice a right circular cone at an angle to the horizontal. The cross-section forms an ellipse.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36ry5o_0dJpxcH300
Figure 1: A plane slices through a right circular cone at an angle (left), forming an ellipse (right).Illustration by Author

You might know an ellipse as an elongated circle, with two inner points — the foci. Take any point along the perimeter. Draw a line segment to each of the foci. Sum the lengths of the segments. The sum will always be the same for that ellipse.

We can construct an ellipse from this definition. Set two pins into a paper. Connect them with a thread. Hold a marker against the thread so that the thread is taut. Create a curve around the points, keeping the thread taut (Figure 2).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0v1pFW_0dJpxcH300
Figure 2Pen image by OpenClipart-Vectors from Pixabay, modified by Author

This activity creates the same structure as the angled cross-section of a cone. But why? Why should these two seemingly unrelated processes produce the same figure?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lRljn_0dJpxcH300
Figure 3Illustration by Author

[Figure 3: The cross section of the cone from Figure 1. A point P is marked anywhere on the ellipse, and joined to each of the foci, F-1 and F-2. The foci are fixed points. However, the combined lengths of PF-1 and PF-2 will be constant for this ellipse.]

The Dandelin Sphere is a brilliant tool of mathematical artistry. Imagine the cone and plane from Figure 1. Further imagine a sphere in the upper portion of the cone, resting on the plane (Figure 4).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32AQDE_0dJpxcH300
Figure 4Illustration by Author

The sphere is as snug as it can be in there. It touches the area bounded by the ellipse at exactly one point, F₁. The points of contact between the sphere and the cone form a circle.

We can choose any point, P on the ellipse. Construct the segment PV, where V is the vertex of the cone. That segment, PV will be tangent to the sphere at F’₁.

Because PF₁ and PF’₁ are each tangent to the sphere, they are equal in length (Figure 5).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CnEpt_0dJpxcH300
Figure 5Illustration by Author

[Figure 5: Line segments are drawn from a point, A outside the circle. Since each segment is tangent to the circle (at points T-1 and T-2) they have equal length.]

Next, let’s place a sphere beneath the plane (Figure 6). It also will touch the plane at a single point, F₂. Extend segment PV until it meets the lower sphere. Mark that point, F’₂.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wpC8D_0dJpxcH300
Figure 6: The plane has been removed for clarityIllustration by Author

As before, PF₂ and PF’₂ will each be tangent to the sphere and therefore equal in length.

To recap, we have a line segment drawn from the vertex, V of the cone (Figure 7). It intesects two circular cross sections at F’₁ and F’₂.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25IYZ8_0dJpxcH300
Figure 7Illustration by Author

This line segment intersects a tilted plane at Point P. The position of P along Segment F’₁F’₂ varies, depending on where it meets the plane. But the length of F’₁F’₂ will be constant.

Those Points F’₁ and F’₂ correspond to points on the plane, F₁ and F₂ — the foci. Therefore, sum of Segments PF₁ and PF₂ will equal the length of F’₁F’₂.

Bob — as you may have suspected — is your uncle.

