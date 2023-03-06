5 Free things to do in Chicago in March

Photo by Adam and Madalyn

It’s march and that means spring is in the air even though some days it still feels like winter. With the days getting longer, it’s a great time to take advantage of free things to do in the city. Here are 5 free things to do in Chicago this month.

St Patrick’s Day Festivities

Chicago River Dyed Green Photo by Adam and Madalyn

St Patrick’s day is a big deal in this town and this year, the river is being dyed on Saturday, March 11th starting at 10 am but if you plan on attending, you’ll have to get there earlier to snag a great viewing spot along the riverwalk. The river does stay green for 24-48 hours after the initial event so you can swing by the river at any point over the weekend to get into the holiday spirit. The St Patrick’s day parade begins at 12:30 pm and travels up Columbus. You can start lining up for a spot around 11 am.

Enjoy a Spring Flower Show

Photo by Adam and Madalyn

The Garfield Park Conservatory is now hosting its annual spring flower show running through May 14th this year's theme is bee's knees and explores the vital relationship between bees and flowers. the show features popular spring flowers like tulips and daffodils and is the perfect way to escape a cold March afternoon. entrance into the conservatory is free but you can book tickets beforehand. The conservatory is closed on Mondays and Tuesdays but is open most days from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

The Lincoln Park Conservatory is also hosting its annual spring flower show running through May 14th their show is themed around the Chicago Lakefront featuring flowers with cooler tones to help represent the cooler side of Chicago spring. Again, admission to the Lincoln Park Conservatory is free And they're closed on Mondays and Tuesdays.

Museum Free Days

There are several free museum days in Chicago this March. The field museum is free on March 7th and 14th and the Museum of Science and Industry is free on March 1st, 6th, and 14th. The Chicago History Museum is free on March 12th, 29th, and 30th and the Art Institute of Chicago is free on weekdays through March 24th. There are plenty of opportunities to take advantage of these world-class Museums.

Adler at Night

If you are looking for the perfect cheap date this spring, the Adler Planetarium has you covered. On Wednesdays, the Adler Planetarium is open for extra hours from 4:00 pm to 10:00 p.m. for Hands-On activities and experiences that explore our universe. On Wednesdays, entry is free for Illinois residents that show proof of residence. You do need to book your ticket online in advance.

Get Outdoors

March weather can be a little unpredictable but we have warm days coming and as Midwesterners, we know you have to take advantage of the good weather. So when we have those days in the 50s get out and enjoy the lakefront head out to the Lincoln Park Zoo or even stroll through Millennium Park and try to soak in Chicago spring knowing that summertime will be here soon.