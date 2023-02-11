Four super Chicago spots for wings

Jake Melnick's wings Photo by Jake Melnicks/Yelp

Are you looking for some super wings spots in Chicago? Who doesn’t love a chicken wing, especially when a big game is on? They are crispy, spicy, and full of flavor. Thankfully in Chicago, we have some great options for local wings. Here are our five favorite spots for grabbing some wings!

Jake Melnick’s Corner Tap

Jake Melnick’s is famous for their wings, and by famous we mean people know them. Not just people from Chicago, people from everywhere. There is a good reason for that. Not only are their wings big, but they're full of flavor too. We're partial to their Ponchos which are grilled and seasoned with cayenne and lemon. It sounds simple but it's big-time flavor. The truth is, you can't go wrong with any of the wings at Jakes. They’ve got really hot ones like the XXXX which has habanero, ghost pepper, scorpion, and reaper peppers in the sauce. We’re not brave enough to try that one!

Crisp Photo by Crisp/Yelp

Crisp

Crisp located near Lincoln Park, combines Korean and American flavors. In doing so they've created one of the best wings in the entire country. their wings are fried Korean Style can't go wrong with Seoul Sassy or crisp's BBQ. Crisp fries up whole wings, so an order of 5 is like getting 10 wings somewhere else. If you’re still hungry after that, go a little deeper into Crisp’s menu and order the Foodie’s Choice chicken sandwich. It’s their Fried Chicken breast glazed with the sauce of your choice on a Brioche bun with Mayo, Allison's Atomic sauce, baby spinach, bacon, tomato, and bleu cheese. Just an absolute flavor bomb.

Chicken Vesuvio Wings Photo by Adam and Madalyn

Bartoli’s

Bartoli’s has perhaps the most Chicago of Chicago wings with their Chicken Vesuvio wing. It’s a delicious wing that's based on the classic Chicago dish. It's got lemon, it's got garlic, and it's even got the peas. Honestly, we were floored by it the first time we tried it. So if you're stopping in for some delicious deep dish or thin crust pizza be sure and do yourself a favor and grab some Chicken Vesuvio Wings to go with it.

Wild Goose

Wild goose is located in Logan Square and has been one of our favorite spots for a long time. Space we were first drawn in by their awesome daily deals for cheap food. We quickly discovered that they had some of the best wings in the city. They serve jumbo wings in Hot, Medium, Mild, BBQ, Chipotle BBQ, Teriyaki, Spicy Sweet & Sour. It's a great place to watch a game, and an even better place to find a deal. To go with your wings order a side of wild fries, which are topped with homemade ranch, nacho cheese, and their secret spice mix.