Our 5 favorite Chicago hot dog spots of 2022

There is nothing quite like a Chicago-style hot dog. All the elements come together to create a genuinely iconic dish. Here are our three favorite hot dog spots we visited in 2022.

Photo by adam and madalyn

Jimmy’s Red Hots

First up is Jimmy’s red hots in Humboldt park, which has been serving up delicious depression-style hotdogs complete with French fries since the 1950s. Not only is their hot dog delicious, but their polish is one of the best we’ve had in the city. Last year you all told us that we had to visit Jimmy's and now we see exactly why this neighborhood gem has such a loyal following. For about ten dollars you can get a hot dog and polish combo served with tons of fries, that's a pretty good deal!

Wolfy’s

Wolfy's hot dog Photo by adam and madalyn

Wolfy’s on the north side has one of the most iconic hot dog signs in existence. They’ve also made a near-perfect fully loaded traditional Chicago-style dog since 1967. If you want your hot dog dragged through the garden then Wolfy’s is your spot.

Duck Inn

The Duck inn in Bridgeport isn’t exactly your typical hot dog stand. But they do an incredible job elevating the classic Chicago-style dog. They take a duck fat hot dog, add pickled serrano peppers, and their house-made relish, and you’ve got a fresh take on a classic. This spot has a great atmosphere and also serves up delicious elevated Italian beef. Duck Inn now sells its hot dogs in select grocery stores!

Flub a Dub Chub

Polish at Flub a Dub Chub Photo by adam and Madalyn

This hotdog emporium located below a psychic and Monsignor Murphys on Broadway is a spot that you could easily walk by without knowing it’s there. Head downstairs for some iconic dogs including the Mr. Big which is a Ditka polish topped with grilled onions and sport peppers or grab one of their famous bacon-wrapped dogs.

Gene and Jude's

Gene and Jude's sign Photo by adam and madalyn

Its impossible to make a list of our favorite hot dogs without including Gene and Jude's. Now we know this iconic hot dog spot is located in River Grove and not in Chicago, but it is so good we have to include them. The fundamental depression dog from Gene and Jude's is packed with fresh-cut French fries and complete with mustard, relish, onion, and sport peppers. No ketchup in sight at Gene and Jude's!

Where should we go in 2023????