Chicago, IL

Our five favorite pizzas in Chicago in 2022

Adam and Madalyn

We take our pizza very seriously in Chicago and no other city does pizza quite like we do. We know there are tons of great spots all over Chicagoland, but here are some of our favorite pizza spots we visited in 2022.

If your favorite spot didn’t make our list let us know in the comments below, and we will check it out in 2023!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HnrPo_0kOwfQ6200
Our five favorite pizzas of last yearPhoto byAdam and Madalyn

Bartoli’s Pizza

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ckwzq_0kOwfQ6200
Bartoli's deep dishPhoto byAdam and Madalyn


Bartoli’s is our favorite go-to spot for takeout pizza in the city. What makes Bartoli’s great is that they do both thin crust and deep dish equally well. The family has been making pizzas in Chicago for a long time and that shows when you bite into their pizza. Bartoli’s has a location in Roscoe Village and another in West Town. Don’t forget to pick up an order of their chicken Vesuvio wings when you visit!

Chicago Pizza and Oven Grinder Company

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KGpdt_0kOwfQ6200
Pizza pot piePhoto byadam and madalyn

This classic Lincoln Park icon serves up one of our favorite pizzas in Chicago. It’s not your classic Chicago deep dish, however. it’s got a little twist because pizza and grinder co serves up pizza pot pies. when they’re brought to your table, they flip the pizza over and serve it up right in front of you. One thing not to be missed is their flatbread, which is amazing when combined with the creamy garlic and poppyseed salad dressings from their gigantic chef’s salad.

Rewired Pizza Cafe

We love to visit Rewired Pizza Café in Edgewater. They take 72 hours to make their dough and their pizzas have unique flavors that are a lot of fun. Our favorite is the jalapeño popper pizza. This is a classic neighborhood cafe and neighborhood spots like Rewired are what makes Chicago great. Rewired also has an extensive bar menu and they do a great brunch on the weekends.

Art of Pizza

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OZN5v_0kOwfQ6200
Art of pizza slicePhoto byadam and madalyn


Art of Pizza has some of the best deep-dish pizza in Chicago. Their thin crust also knocks it out of the park. It’s hard to eat a whole deep-dish pizza and one of our favorite things about this spot is that you can get their pizza by the slice. With two locations in the city, it is now easier than ever to get a slice from Art of Pizza.

Pequod’s Pizza

Pequod’s is another spot that has a highly loyal fan base. We can see why. Not only is their tavern-style pizza delicious but their caramelized deep-dish crust is iconic. We think Pequod’s has the best weekday lunch special in town. For $7.95 you get a 7” personal pan pizza and a drink.

What's your favorite pizza spot in Chicago?

