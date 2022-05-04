Where would Star Wars characters eat in Chicago?

Lucas Museum Chicago VAO Associates

Chicago is a fantastic food city with no connection to Star Wars. Other than for that brief period of time when the city was set to get a Star Wars Museum on the lakefront.

Since losing out on that museum (or rejecting it?), Star Wars fans have flocked to Disney to visit Galaxy’s Edge and immerse themselves in a galaxy far, far away.

But since it is May the Fourth (May the Fourth(Force) be with you), let’s humor ourselves here in the Windy City.

What Chicago restaurants would the Star Wars characters eat at if they were in town?

Han Solo

Han seems like the guy who grabs a quick bite to eat outside at a stand and then heads to a lounge. We think we’d first spot Han eating a polish sausage outside of Jim’s Original Hot Dog. In classic Han style, though, he puts ketchup on his polish. He doesn’t play by the rules, and he may have even shot first.

After that, he heads to a speakeasy-like The Office (no, not Dunder Mifflin), located below The Aviary. It’s classy, a little dark, and just small enough for Han to keep an eye on the door for any bounty hunters.

Chewbacca

In The Last Jedi, Chewbacca is very close to eating a Porg. The Porg is spit-roasted over an open fire, and quite frankly, it looks exactly like a chicken. For that reason, we think we’d find Chewy eating at The Art of Chicken in Bucktown. Their flame-broiled marinated chicken is an absolute show stopper, and we bet Chewbacca could eat up a whole flock.

Luke Skywalker

There is a debate online about whether or not Luke Skywalker eats meat. When he goes to train with Yoda, he is offered homemade rootleaf stew. That stew consists of “yarum seeds, mushroom spores, galla seeds, and sohli bark.”

With that in mind, we think that you’d find Luke at Lucy’s Café in Roscoe Village. It serves up delicious vegetarian and vegan options. While we eat meat, we occasionally enjoy a random meatless meal, and Lucy’s has a menu that calls to us.

Princess Leia

We can’t find any information on what Princess Leia liked to eat. However, we know that she was from Alderaan, a planet covered in mountains that quite frankly looks a lot like Earth.

For that reason, we think Princess Leia would like a great Farm to Table restaurant. Our best guess is that we would find her dining at Lincoln Square’s Gather. Gather has an impressive menu that doesn’t break the bank, and they use farm-fresh ingredients.

Darth Vader

We’re pretty confident where we would find Darth Vader dining in Chicago. That would be at Ed Debevic’s. He might even be the manager.

Ed Debevic’s is a 50s Chicago Diner with snarky servers. It’s not for everyone, and we have to admit that we laugh thinking that some visitors go in thinking it’s a diner only to be served by a snarky waiter.

Darth probably couldn’t resist the opportunity to use the force on some of the more irritating customers.

Obi-Wan Kenobi

Old Ben seems like a classic neighborhood joint kind of Jedi. We think he’d be hanging out at one of our favorite spots, Chicago Pizza and Grinder Co.

Obi-Wan would probably love their deep dish pizza pot pies. With good reason, too, it’s a unique version of deep dish in the city. The tasty options don't stop at the pizza though. Their grinder sandwiches are massive and full of flavor.

Do you agree with our guesses on where the characters from Star Wars would eat? If not, let us know in the comments below where you think they would be found!