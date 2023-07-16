A horse expresses its love by giving a final kiss to the man who rescued it from a life of cruelty.

Disclaimer: This story is NOT my experience but that of the people mentioned in this article.This story was shared on social media and is shared with their permission and is for educational and informational purposes only.

Photo by facebook.com/CrowningJoyMidwifery

Love Triumphs: A Horse's Last Kiss to His Rescuer

In a tale that defies cruelty and celebrates the power of love, a horse named Major Deal found solace and redemption in the arms of a compassionate man. Major, previously subjected to heinous abuse, posed a formidable challenge to anyone seeking to train him. Yet, through unwavering care and tireless efforts, one man managed to mend Major's shattered spirit and form an unbreakable bond.

In 2020, Janna Grapperhaus took to social media to share the heartwarming story of her late father and his extraordinary relationship with Major. When Major was brought into their lives, he was a young and wild creature, scarred by the hands of those who had mistreated him. The reputation of Major's former owners for animal abuse cast a dark shadow over his traumatic past.

The abuse Major endured was unimaginable. The cruel technique employed by his previous owners involved relentless beatings until the horse's spirit was crushed, leaving him physically and emotionally broken. Major's head was cruelly restrained between posts, leaving him to suffer without sustenance or care for agonizing weeks.

Yet, despite the relentless cruelty he endured, Major's spirit remained unbroken. It was at this point that Grapperhaus' father stepped in and made the decision to rescue the poor horse. Bringing Major home marked the beginning of their arduous journey together, one filled with challenges and unwavering determination.

Major's initial behavior only fueled concerns about his uncontrollable nature. He would tear through fences, demonstrating his immense strength and pent-up frustration. The horse struck out at those who dared to approach, his actions instilling worry in Grapperhaus' mother, who feared for her husband's safety.

However, instead of resorting to breaking Major's spirit, Grapperhaus' father chose a different path. He embarked on a patient and dedicated quest to win Major's trust, understanding that love and kindness were the keys to healing his wounds. Grapperhaus fondly recounted how her father spent hours each day, tirelessly working to earn Major's trust.

Years passed, and the bond between man and horse grew stronger. Major's trust in his new owner finally bloomed, and he allowed himself to be ridden. A testament to their profound connection, whenever Grapperhaus' father visited Major, the horse would shower him with affectionate kisses on the head. In the end, it was love that emerged victorious.

Tragically, the time came when Grapperhaus' father passed away. At his funeral, a remarkable tribute unfolded, capturing the depth of the bond between Major and his savior. The open casket allowed Major to bid his final farewell. Approaching the coffin, the horse gently bent his head to bestow a tender kiss upon his beloved owner, as he had done countless times in life. Grapperhaus tearfully shared, "This is Major's last kiss."

The connection between Grapperhaus' father and Major was inseparable, rooted in a life spent on their beloved farm. As the casket was carried away, it rested upon a wagon built by Grapperhaus' father and grandfather, pulled by her father's cherished tractor. The poignant scene touched the hearts of all who witnessed it, symbolizing the unity of man and beast, even beyond death.

The profound impact of the story reverberated through the hearts of those who read it. Followers were moved to tears by the narrative, expressing their condolences to Grapperhaus and praising her father's kindness and compassion. The shared sentiment was that no creature should endure the torment Major experienced, and many believed that her father's acts of love and empathy would be rewarded, even in the afterlife.

In a world often divided, Major and Grapperhaus' father proved that horses possess a remarkable ability to unite people from all walks of life. Their story serves as a reminder of the transformative power of love, offering hope that through compassion, understanding, and unwavering devotion, even the most broken souls can find solace and healing.