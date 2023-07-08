Ted Cruz's Photo with Jim Caviezel Raises Questions about QAnon Association

Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Texas Senator Ted Cruz recently shared a photo on Instagram, capturing a moment with actor Jim Caviezel, who is known for his role as Jesus in Mel Gibson's "Passion of the Christ" and is an avid promoter of the controversial QAnon conspiracy theory. The post has sparked concerns and raised questions about Cruz's association with Caviezel and his alignment with QAnon-related figures.

In the Instagram post, Cruz smiles while posing with his arm around Caviezel, highlighting the actor's role in an upcoming film called "Sound of Freedom." The film portrays Tim Ballard, the founder of Operation Underground Railroad, an organization that claims to combat sex trafficking. Cruz's caption emphasizes the importance of fighting human trafficking and using media to shed light on the issue.

However, Caviezel openly embraces an extreme version of the QAnon conspiracy theory, which promotes baseless claims about a global cabal of pedophilic satan worshippers. This theory alleges that a secret group of military insiders is working to expose and persecute the fictitious cabal. Caviezel goes a step further by promoting the unverified notion that the cabal tortures children to extract a substance called adrenochrome from their bodies on a large scale.

During an interview with Steve Bannon, Caviezel espoused his baseless conviction that the underground adrenochrome trade is a multibillion-dollar industry. Bannon, himself a former advisor to Donald Trump, challenged Caviezel to provide factual evidence to support the claim. Caviezel responded by referencing media reports about Hunter Biden's laptop, but failed to substantiate his own assertions.

While Caviezel's organization, Operation Underground Railroad, had distanced itself from QAnon in the past, his casting as the organization's founder suggests a shift in perspective. The nonprofit was under investigation for falsely taking credit for exposing child traffickers who were actually arrested by law enforcement. Additionally, Operation Underground Railroad attempted to caution against conspiracy theory groups exploiting child exploitation and human trafficking for their own causes.

Cruz's Instagram post with Caviezel raises concerns about his association with QAnon-related figures. The senator has previously made significant donations to openly pro-QAnon Republicans and even requested the Department of Justice to investigate Netflix for alleged explicit videos involving children. The photo with Caviezel indicates a level of comfort or indifference towards the actor's QAnon beliefs.

The association between Cruz and Caviezel underscores the ongoing debate surrounding the QAnon conspiracy theory and its impact on public figures. As discussions continue, the focus remains on the responsible handling of misinformation and conspiracy theories, particularly when it comes to sensitive issues like human trafficking.