A Unique Cause: How This Barbecue Joint Works to Rehabilitate the Homeless Population

Located in El Paso, Hallelujah! BBQ stands out as more than just a barbecue restaurant. It is a unique establishment that operates under the Rescue Mission of El Paso, aiming to rehabilitate individuals experiencing homelessness. Led by Blake Barrow, the chief executive director, Hallelujah! BBQ provides vocational training to its staff, helping them develop skills for a fresh start in life while serving delicious barbecue along the way.

The journey of Hallelujah! BBQ began with the rescue and renovation of a historic building on Olive Avenue and North Cotton Street. Despite years of neglect, Barrow saw the potential in the property, which had once served as a brick clubhouse for the El Paso Electric Railway workers. He believed that transforming the building into a barbecue restaurant aligned perfectly with the mission's goal of rebuilding lives.

The restaurant employs twelve staff members, all of whom were previously homeless. The emphasis is on hiring individuals from the homeless population, providing them with employment and an opportunity to learn valuable skills. Candace Blanchard, the restaurant manager, is one success story. She joined the mission after being released from jail and, with determination and self-taught skills, contributed to the construction of the restaurant. Blanchard now manages the establishment, while others are trained to transition into the outside world.

One permanent position at Hallelujah! BBQ is the pitmaster role. Mark Kaiser, a graduate of the mission's drug and alcohol program, initially held this position. Tragically, Kaiser passed away shortly before the restaurant's opening. Barrow has taken on the responsibilities of the pitmaster for the time being, training Anthony Villa to handle the role in the future.

The primary objective of Hallelujah! BBQ is to prepare employees for a successful life beyond the mission. While the food they serve is important, it serves as a means to an end. Barrow firmly believes in the power of vocational training and the potential of individuals to rebuild their lives. He strives to provide the best product and service, instilling confidence and equipping employees with the necessary skills to succeed.

Beyond its mission to rehabilitate the homeless, Hallelujah! BBQ offers a delightful dining experience. The menu features mouthwatering barbecue dishes, including baby back ribs, brisket, and 13 Habaneros Sausage. Sides like David's Beans, green chile-infused mac and cheese, and unexpected green beans with Granny Smith apples and portobello mushrooms showcase a creative twist. The restaurant also delights guests with a variety of homemade cheesecakes, including the renowned chocolate chip cheesecake.

As a wholly owned subsidiary of the Rescue Mission, Hallelujah! BBQ directs all its profits back into serving the homeless population of El Paso. The restaurant also plays a vital role in challenging societal perceptions of homelessness. By providing a welcoming dining experience and showcasing the talents and potential of their staff, Hallelujah! BBQ aims to reshape public understanding of homelessness and the individuals affected by it.

Blake Barrow's dedication and vision have transformed Hallelujah! BBQ into a beacon of hope and opportunity. Through vocational training and the art of barbecue, the restaurant not only serves mouthwatering dishes but also serves as a pathway to a better future for those in need. By embracing the value and potential in every individual, Hallelujah! BBQ inspires both staff and customers to believe in the power of second chances and the possibility of positive change.