Day 1 of Darrell Brooks Sentencing

Sentencing for the Christmas parade mass killer Darrel Brooks began Tuesday morning, victims of the event were brought into the court room and allowed to give statements. The first person to speak was Laurie Lakhan, who belongs to a catholic church in Wisconsin. She was hit head on by Mr. Brooks, and stated she is still feeling the physical effects of the attack today, via a live stream on the Law & Crime Youtube channel.

While the second victim was speaking Darrel appeared to be making a praying sign with his hands near his face. They stated the only thing Mr. Brooks seems to care about is that he got caught, and only values his own life. He also requested the judge gives Darrel time to read the bible in prison.

The third victim, Jason Pecola, was one of the people who were ran over during the parade. He stated that Darrel almost took his life and has harmed the catholic community. Jason also stated no one in the community thought anything like this would happen during a parade. Adding to his statement Jason was forced to go into part time work while he recovered from his injuries. He wanted to make it clear these injuries and damages were caused directly by Mr. Brooks, who appeared agitated whilst Pecola was speaking & repeating the words "your actions". At the end of his statement Brooks appeared to laugh.

All of the victims have claimed they've experienced phycological damage from what Brooks did and he has shown no remorse for his actions.