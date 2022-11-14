Late Evening Shooting at University of Virginia - Suspect in Custody

This morning there was a mass shooting at the University of Virginia, police have named the primary suspect to be ex-football player Darnell Jones Jr. Three people have been killed, two others have been wounded in a parking garage at the University of Virginia, according to the AP. The FBI has arrived at the scene and the suspect is now in custody.

Classes at the university were cancelled as of 10:33am and the police began scouring the campus attempting to locate the suspect. The operation was being spearheaded by local Virginia law enforcement and a Virginia State police helicopter. The identities of the victims have yet to be released by the police.

UVA President Jim Ryan issued a statement early Monday addressing the multiple public safety alerts involving the shooting. He mentioned the suspect remained at large and is considered armed and dangerous. Ryan informed citizens to not approach the suspect, and he gave a description of him/his vehicle.

The shooting was initially reported at about 10:30pm Sunday evening when shots were fired, according to Fox News. Not long after the shooting occurred a campus wide alert was put out, announcing the suspect was at large and to shelter in place. Jones is reportedly a former UVA football player. Anyone who saw him was been asked to call 911 immediately and do not approach. As of 1am, UVA police stated to continue sheltering in place and to contact friends and family to let them know "your status". Anyone with further information about the situation has been asked to contact the police immediately.