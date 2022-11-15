Pence says Trump Endangered Him on January 6th

Mike Pence is not happy with former president Donald Trump. In an interview with ABC news journalist David Muir, former Vice President Mike pence claimed that “The president’s words were reckless and his actions were reckless” on January 6th. Pence said he was "angered" by a tweet made by the former President as the events unfolded.

Pence also mentioned he thought Trump "didn't have the courage to do what should have been done" on January 6th during the insurrection. "I turned to my daughter, who was standing nearby, and I said, 'It doesn't take courage to break the law. It takes courage to uphold the law,'" said Mike, who is coming out with the memoir "So Help Me God" on Tuesday. This is Pence's first television interview since the insurrection on January 6th.

Trump told supporters to "fight like hell" which Mike felt endangered him and many other politicians on January 6th. He also claimed Pence could overturn the results of the election if he wanted to, which prompted many supporters to direct their anger towards him. Many storming the building were reportedly chanting "hang Mike Pence" as they stormed inside.

“It was clear he decided to be part of the problem,” insisted Pence in his most angry account of his memory of that day. Pence and many others were forced into hiding during the attack on the capital building, which has sparked outrage amongst congressmen. We do know that not all the people who were there on January 6th were Trump supporters (See Video).