$2 Billion Powerball Jackpot Winner Makes History

A lucky Powerball player won the historically high $2 billion jackpot on Tuesday. The players name has not yet been released, but we do know the winning ticket was drawn in California at Joe's Service center in Altadena, California.

The winner can elect to be paid in a lump sum, which would have them walk away with about $997 million after taxes. They can also elect to receive annuity payments over the course of 29 years, according to Reuters.

There were some delays with the initial jackpot drawing on Monday via a livestream (See Article). The drawing eventually took place on Tuesday at 8:57am ET in Tallahassee, Florida, according to the Vermont Lottery. The Powerball jackpot has been winless for 3 months which has caused it to grow to the largest amount in history.

To win the Powerball jackpot, a player must draw all five white balls in any order. Plus they have to draw the red Powerball number. Tickets to play cost only $2, and you can now play on your mobile device via the app Jackpocket (depending on where you live).

Now that there was a winner drawn, the jackpot will start accumulating again until another person draws all 6 winning numbers. Powerball was started on April 22nd, 1992, and since then there has been 398 winners including the most recent player in California. The large jackpot has attracted vast amounts of attention nationwide, with recent pools reaching historic numbers. Time will tell if the jackpot will go even higher.