Election Day News and Updates

It's election day in America and we've got updates for you from across the nation. Many races are too close to call, with thousands of voters still waiting in lines to get their ballots casted. Political enthusiasm is surging across the nation, with both parties being quite divided on what the country should be doing.

For example, African American Republican candidate Kimberly Klacik is campaigning against Democrats in Baltimore. She has a new video showing the effects of Democrat policies on the streets of Baltimore since 2020. Klacik ran against Democrat candidate Kweisi Mfume in the Maryland 2020 election and lost by a margin of 40 points.

On the other side, people are calling for action to fight against laws banning abortion & LGBTQ rights. They believe children should be able to transition and be whatever gender they want, where as Republicans feel this shouldn't be taught in schools. This is a key issue amongst Democrats across the nation and will be a top priority following election results.

Marcus Flowers is running against Marjorie Taylor Greene in Georgia and is expecting 2.5 million votes (See Video). Marjorie is one of the most controversial political candidates and the race in Georgia is expected to be very close. The race for Georgia senate between Herschel Walker and Raphael Warnock is polling at 48.5% Walker & 47.3% Warnock.

Donald Trump casted his vote in Palm beach Florida today alongside his wife Melania (See Video). He was greeted with support from some of the people there and smiled. President Joe Biden has been calling for a nation of hope, unity, and optimism ahead of the election results (See Video). His political ally Barack Obama has called for the same and to vote blue up and down the ballot on election day via Twitter.