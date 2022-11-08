Technical Problems Delay $1.9 billion Powerball Jackpot

Powerball Drawing NBC News

On Monday night the largest Powerball drawing in history was delayed due to technical problems (See Video). This was announced via a live stream of the drawing, in which they ran into the issues. The presenter, Laura Johnson, told millions of viewers "Because of a technical problem tonight, we are unable to bring you the Powerball drawing at this time" and the stream was ended shortly after. The Powerball 39 Twitter account said that they would be recording the drawing & uploading it via their YouTube channel.

The company has also claimed another lottery winning that requires extra security is part of the delay. No one has picked all 6 Powerball numbers since August 3rd, which would be 40 drawings ago. If tonight's drawing does not produce a winner, the jackpot will climb to over $2 billion. If you were to take those winnings as a lump sum in cash, you would end up getting about $930 million. Most of the taxes would be federal, about 40% of the total amount take away from the lump sum.

The odds of drawing a winning Powerball ticket are 1 in 292 million. It's safe to say the winners are truly lucky. In total, there have been 398 of them since the lottery was started. You are most likely to win Powerball in Indiana, which is home to 39 Powerball winners. The last drawing was just over $206 million, about $122 million after taxes. The winner of this most recent drawing is from Pennsylvania.

We were able to gather this information via Twitter from multiple sources.