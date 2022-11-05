Joy Reid: Republicans "taught people the word inflation."

On Friday Joy Reid was speaking on MSNBC news and claimed that Republicans were responsible for teaching people the word inflation (See Video). Inflation is above 8% which is the highest it's been in 40 years, and it's effecting gas prices significantly. Democrats are claiming that big corporations are price gouging, stating that the companies are increasing their prices more then they need to. Joy Reid's show on MSNBC averages a little over 1 million viewers consistently, which is one of the best performing shows on the network.

The monthly employment report states that unemployment is at 3.7% this month, which is just over 6 million people. Last month unemployment was at 3.5% which shows a slight increase. The report also says there were 261k jobs added to the market. This will be the final jobs report before the midterm elections.

President Biden has been speaking on inflation in recent days as well, stating that it can be attributed to previous wars and administrations (See Video). Biden also stated that inflation is a global issue, not just something that America is dealing with. He mentioned the world needing to come together as one in these tough times. It appears he is dealing with some health issues as his speech seems to be a little bit incoherent.

The midterm elections are set to go down next week on Tuesday, November 8th. Many previously safe states have shown signs of flipping to either political party. For example, the Oregon race for governor is neck and neck, with Republican Christine Drazan barely polling ahead of Democrat candidate Tina Kotek (See Article). Oregon has not elected a Republican governor since 1978.