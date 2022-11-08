CNBC Cancels Shepard Smith's Show

Chron

CNBC is cancelling Shepard Smith's show after 2 years, with the networks new president saying he would like the company to focus more on business news. Smith hasn't yet commented on the situation, but we do know his last telecast will be sometime later this month. He was hired at CNBC after quitting Fox news in 2019. His show averaged 222,000 viewers this year, slightly down from 2021.

By contrast Fox News journalist Jesse Watters had 3.4 million viewers at the same time on Tuesday and MSNBC's Joy Reid had 1.3 million. We can confirm Mark Hoffman was the person responsible for recruiting Shepard Smith to CNBC, but he was replaced by KC Sullivan, who announced Smith's exit memo to staff Thursday. Sullivan has restated that he would like the media company to focus on business and personal finance news.

Shepard worked as a journalist for Fox News for 23 years and is known by many people across the country. Since joining CNBC and having a falling out with Fox, it appears his show has been losing viewership. He had a feud with Tucker Carlson & conservative's stances on Donald Trump, which was ended his time there.

CNBC President KC Sullivan said that a new business show will be starting in early 2023, it will also be focused on personal finance. He is the recognized world leader in business news. He has been successful in his multiple leadership roles across his career. Sullivan holds a bachelor’s degree in History from the College of the Holy Cross in Worcester, MA.

We were able to gather this information via Twitter from multiple different sources.