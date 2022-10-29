Southampton County Gets their First Yoga Studio

Kris the Witch Kris Carrington Whitley

How many yoga studios are in Southampton County? Only ONE is found. Studios were listed from Suffolk to Newport News, however, there was only one that lit up the map for my local county. (Cited source for information can be found here ).

Map of yoga studios Google

Kristen Carrington Whitley discovered a community need, paired it with her passion, & opened the very first yoga studio in Southampton County, Retrograde Studios.

The yoga studio is based in Courtland, VA, the town otherwise known for the Nat Turner Insurrection. Southampton County is known for memorable events, & Retrograde Studios has also made history.

Retrograde Studios Kris Carrington Whitley

Yoga has many benefits & Kris uses & teaches yoga to transform the mind, body, emotions, & spirit.

"Free Your Mind, Body, and Spirit...We are a fresh yoga studio in Courtland, VA using our extensive understanding of the mind/body connection, we aim to use movement and breath as a way to heal and empower the self, giving you added physical and mental strength you never knew you had." "The road of yoga and spirituality is endless — it all starts with a pose and a thought, and expands into a never-ending path of self discovery and growth along with our spiritual readings. We value each and every person who joins our Yoga Studio and we look forward to helping you achieve your wellness goals."

Her business is aimed to offer overall healing from physical to spiritual & emotional. She offers yoga classes to individuals of all ages, races, & physical conditions. Aside from all of that, her studio offers a relaxing vibe & calming atmosphere. Tarot readings are available to allow you to connect with your deceased ones. Are you in need of:

Healing the past?

Making amends?

Understanding the present?

Revealing the future?

A connection with a departed loved one?

Emotional or mental cleansing?

Retrograde Studios offers tarot readings. Kris offers individual & group spiritual readings such as girl’s night, guy’s night, date night, & more.

Mommy & Me classes are available for that special bonding between mother & child. While visiting, you just may be able to have an improv photo shoot because Mallory Alice Photography is also located within the studio.

Her studio also offers perks for pets such as homemade, chemical-free, all-natural dog treats, horse treats, pup cakes, & more. Did I mention she also carries multiple kinds of sage, incense, & Palo Santo sticks?

Stop by Retrograde Studios & discover that you will leave with more than just "yoga."

Retrograde Kris Carrington Whitley

More details can be found about Retrograde Studios on Facebook or via the web at retrogradestudio22.wixsite.com/retrogradestudios.

Visit Retrograde Studio at 28287 Southampton Parkway, Courtland, VA.