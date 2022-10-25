Pint sized fashionista heading into the classroom with style

In a growing revolutionary era, the idea of fashion and style is ever-evolving, especially for young girls. Society calls into question what is considered to be appropriate or suitable for school-aged youth girls. Judgment of young girls on social media is passed in multiple areas including hairstyles, length of dress or skirts, acrylic nails, and which body parts are revealed. These areas spark debates regarding sexualization of young girl. There are discussions that cause opinions of child-appropriate ensembles to flare, and parenting skills seem to be called into question, especially those that disagree with the mother's personal opinions.

With a little motivation and inspiration from Shaniqua Faulk, Southampton County native, Brittany McClenny, has created her own solution to address the societal dress code problems.

She's found the perfect economical way to balance the latest fashion trends while preserving the innocence of her daughter.

Pretty Girl Rock Pretty Little Treasures

Brittany launched her own business called Pretty Little Treasures, inspired by her daughter Treasure. Pretty Little Treasures offers youth girl outfit subscription boxes.

Each box offers a full ensemble including:

2 to 3 outfits

Purses

Socks or accessories.

Treasure's fashion sense has made quite a big entrance on Facebook as her mother posts photos of each themed outfit. Themes have ranged from cereal themes to Starbucks themes, and each theme has been a hit. I mean, she never misses! Each choice is appropriate for school dress codes, and kid friendly.

Pretty Little Treasures Chinese Take Out

Call Me Pretty Little Treasures

Got Milk? Pretty Little Treasures

Dressing your daughters don't have to be a headache or a hassle. Pretty Little Treasures is available to assist you.The clothing of choice along with the accessories in subscriptions boxes add a pretty pop of color to the pretty faces of your pretty princess. As pictured by Treasure, the chosen clothing is both comfortable and fashionable. As we know, when it comes to children, comfort is priority, especially when it comes to playing.

Along with comfort, Pretty Little Treasures chooses outfits that offer complementary colors, and her bold trendsetting boxes are sure to get your little girl noticed for all the right reasons.

Starbucks Pretty Little Treasures

"In a world of black & white, be a little color" Pretty Little Treasures

To better serve her customers to meet their individual needs, Pretty Little Treasures is available to customize outfit and purse requests for standout styles and flawless fits. Find your daughter's affordable and fashionable fits with Pretty Little Treasures. (*Princess personality & attitude not included).

If you want to see the full array of photos, check out Pretty Little Treasures on Facebook or Instagram.