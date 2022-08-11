Virginia Beach, VA

Virginia Beach rapper without hands lifts others

According to Steph

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47jcub_0hBwa5kN00
Gifted HandsFacebook

The “My Heart Instead,“ Virginia Beach rapper, Immanuel Mitchell aka Gifted Hands has become a viral sensation.

His viral fame comes after his TikTok video touched the heart of millions & had them rocking with Gifted Hands all across the globe. His song “Why Not Start,” had all time streams racked in a whopping 1,008, 510 streams.

In addition to that, his song was also listed as “Top 99 of 19,923 playlist for this song.” Keeping with stats, this unintentional worldwide debut also gained 1.6 million plays, 6.3k average daily listens, 1.2k purchases, & 81.9k Shazams. His Instagram followers greater than tripled, going from 3k to 100k seemingly overnight.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LY0Tv_0hBwa5kN00
Image extracted from GH FacebookGifted Hands

Gifted Hands’ management team: Capri Lawrence & Nicole Buckley of LiveWirerevealed to Facebook that Why Not Start is the song of the year as it hit over 2,000,000 all time plays.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rHb3I_0hBwa5kN00
Extracted from Live Wire ManagementCapri Lawrence & Nicole Buckley

From TikTok alone, this hit song gained over a million views. He issued a Why Not Start duet challenge on TikTok, & artists across the nation & world joined the challenge & revealed their own personal struggles & how they overcame them.

Gifted Hands’ rise to fame has been budding for quite some time now, and in my honest opinion—it’s long overdue. He made an earlier appearance on January 30, 2019 on the local news, Channel 13. The story was aired, “MAKING A MARK: Rapper overcomes physical obstacles to inspire others.”

Immanuel Mitchell also known as Gifted Hands was born with what would be considered a physical limitation; he was born without hands. He is open in interviews & gives account of his childhood struggles & added lyrics to his music about the struggles & challenges he faced as a both child, & an adult with physical abnormalities.

The pressures of being different created some depression for the young rapper. He revealed to 13 News that he had even contemplated suicide, but music saved his life. He found his life purpose in music.

Although I'm late to the party when it comes to covering the budding superstar, the time has arrived. His story was recently aired again by 13 News once more with the headline, “Virginia Beach rapper, ‘Gifted Hands,’ goes viral.

When interviewed, Mitchell said:

“I’m able to reach out and lift people’s spirits up with my ‘gifted hands’ even though I don’t have hands
“Life isn’t about what you have or don’t have, but what you can give.”
13 News Now

Amongst coverage from the local news station, Gifted Hands was also covered on other platforms such as:

Every time he writes a song or performs it, he continuously defies the odds. With a poor prognosis & predicted disabilities like being deaf or deceased by the age of 3, Gifted Hands fought to his success & has begun a global marathon with his music.

His appearance fed his appetite & hunger to fuel his platform. He developed a fanbase that recognized sheer talent despite being different. His authenticity & humility is what moves the crowd. He has graced the stage is many venues across Hampton Roads. He even performed at the 420ish Unity Festival in Portsmouth during the spring (April).

In such a small amount of time, he’s given the world hope. In the middle of a pandemic, inflation, a recession, & uncertainty—Gifted Hands gave us hope. With his music alone, he’s lifted us out of a dark place. It’s ironic how he was born without hands but has reached way down & touched souls going through their deepest struggles. Without exaggeration, let me just say—the world felt this one!

His note to fans via Facebook on July 27, 2022 was simple:

“Thank you for accepting me!! Vulnerability is scary but there’s so much beauty comin out of sharin my story!! #InhaleExhaleInhaleExcel”
Gifted Hands

Whether he’s on stage or standing in front of you in person, his message is the same—Don’t give up.

If you want to sing or rap along with GH, the lyrics can be found here.

He’s scheduled to shoot the official video of Why Not Start on Friday, August 12, 2022 at the Virginia Beach Mount Trashmore Park location. The video shoot is open to the public & Gifted Hands is requesting everyone to purchase a t-shirt & wear it to the video shoot.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MERUI_0hBwa5kN00
Why Not Start Video ShootGifted Hands

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oocGk_0hBwa5kN00
Why Not Start TshirtGifted Hands

For booking: iamgiftedhandsbooking@gmail.com

Connect with Gifted Hands on social media:

TikTok

Twitter

Instagram

Facebook

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Gifted hands# TikTok viral# Independent artist# Inspiration# Why not start

Comments / 15

Published by

Certified Blogger | Lover of words, writing, & English |Published Authoress| Avid reader | Freelance Writer | Aspiring journalist | A voice for the people

Franklin, VA
133 followers

More from According to Steph

Southampton County, VA

Local Warrior Fights Like A Girl

Courtney Boone-Hill, CEO of Court Creations & wife of CEO Marcus Hill (Hygher Clothing Collection, LLC), is fighting like a girl. On May 5, 2022, there was a tremendous outpour of love & support as our Facebook timelines were painted pink for her as she conquered her last chemo session.

Read full story
2 comments

North Carolina entrepreneur launches hair care products

Chalcey Wiggins, Natural Hair Care Specialist, Wigologist/Wig Master, Master stylist & owner/operator/ CEO of the brand Hair by Chalcey has officially expanded her haircare product line.

Read full story

Cologne Line Launched in the name of Love

Recently, Brenda Johnson, the wife of Paul Johnson announced on Facebook that he had launched his own cologne fragrance named CODE 78. In the post, she mentioned that the success of this brand and fragrance didn't happen overnight. With the uphill battle of costly finances, increased stress, & the possibility of hearing a various number of "no's," the final launch of this line was worth the wait.

Read full story
2 comments

Independent artist lands a feature on NBA2k

Independent artist, Tevin Sumblin, known by the name E.R.A has heightened his music career with a feature on the 2022 NBA basketball video game. If you have already or plan on purchasing NBA2k22, you will have the privilege of hearing the Virginia native artist's single, "The Come Up."

Read full story
Atlanta, GA

Atlanta star featured on hometown magazine cover

L. Terrel, CEO of Nagid House EntertainmentL. Terrel. International music artist, songwriter, actor & entrepreneur, L. Terrel, was featured on the cover of his hometown's magazine cover, Western Tidewater Living. His face & 4-page story graced the 2021 Winter, volume 12, issue 4 edition.

Read full story
1 comments
Southampton County, VA

From a small stage to the BIG SCREEN

Actor, Writer, Filmmaker- Oscar Gary, Jr.Oscar Gary, Jr. Southampton County, Virginia native, Oscar Gary, Jr. is an American actor, screenwriter, video editor, and filmmaker that will soon be a familiar face in your home. Well, on your television.

Read full story
2 comments
Franklin, VA

A dance studio opened that allows young girls to BREATHE

Breathe Dance Studio, LLC., owned and operated by Latoya Powell, recently made a big entrance in the small city of Franklin, Virginia. After identifying a need for extracurricular activities and safe productive recreation, she decided to make a move to promote constructive positive change within the community. According to Latoya, dance is not only a vision but rather a way of life.

Read full story
2 comments
Greensboro, NC

Local artist airs on American Idol

Local music artist, Tobias Hill (Prince TCH), was spotted in the promotional commercial/video for Season 20 of American Idol. In addition to television air time, he was also seen being listed on multiple blogs as one of the contestants to audition for his shot at stardom.

Read full story
13 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy