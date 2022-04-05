North Carolina entrepreneur launches hair care products

Chalcey--CEO of the hair empire Chalcey Wiggins

Chalcey Wiggins, Natural Hair Care Specialist, Wigologist/Wig Master, Master stylist & owner/operator/ CEO of the brand Hair by Chalcey has officially expanded her haircare product line.

Hair has been a passion of hers for years, & to the public eye, it seems as if she flourished overnight. I like to think of her as the modern-day version of Madame C.J. Walker. She offers a wide range of services such as a wig collection, braiding services, custom color, silk presses, installation of locs, sew-ins, wig installation, & ponytails. As her empire grows, she's sure to share what she has learned along the way by offering wig making classes.

Her Instagram account offers visuals for prospective customers, confidence of current customers, funny relatable hair moments, & hair care tips.

24 hours after the launch of her edge control, she was posting "sold out." Her edge control is made with a flake-free, non-sticky, non-greasy formula that has a lasting hold which is sure to "have your edges laid."

For wig lovers, she offers Melting Spray. The spray is made to have a strong-hold while moisturizing the hair so you won't have to worry about crunchy/dry wig units.

With much excitement, Chalcey posted a status informing her friends & followers about her newest hair care product. Hair by Chalcey flat irons!

A new product alert was announced in a recent Facebook post, where Chalcey stated:

"It's finally happening A few years back i was in the process of releasing my own flatiron line, things didn’t go as planned and it never happened. I think it was God’s way of telling me i wasn’t ready. 3 years later here i am executing that plan. I said that to say this NEVER GIVE UP Just because it’s not happening when you want it to doesn’t mean it’s not going to . More details will be released soon..."

Hair by Chalcey flat irons Chalcey Wiggins

Stay tuned for more information! Details will be released soon.

Until then, follow her on Instagram for more exclusive information.

Visit Hair by Chalcey online booking site for a complete list of acceptable forms of payments & policies regarding Covid 19, deposit, hair prep, guests, & add-ons as well as policies regarding late appointments, cancellations, & rescheduling appointments.