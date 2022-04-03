Cologne Line Launched in the name of Love

Recently, Brenda Johnson, the wife of Paul Johnson announced on Facebook that he had launched his own cologne fragrance named CODE 78.

In the post, she mentioned that the success of this brand and fragrance didn't happen overnight. With the uphill battle of costly finances, increased stress, & the possibility of hearing a various number of "no's," the final launch of this line was worth the wait.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49uCNS_0exo2cMr00
Owner of CODE 78Brenda Johnson

The idea to start & brand his own cologne line was presented to him by God back in July 2021, per his wife Brenda. Within 7 months of receiving the idea, initiating the process, and preparing, he was able to not only solidify but begin selling his own cologne brand.

CODE 78: The Love Movement is a cologne brand that uses the acronym CODE which means Charity On Display Every day. This love-based brand is a refreshing fragrance for men of ALL ages. The scripture surrounding this brand is 1 Corinthians 13:8, "love never fails." This cologne and black-owned business is more than just for fragrance. The mission of CODE 78 is to "encourage and activate love through a unified movement."

Customers have already written reviews and endorsed the product, even writing a review that states,"This one is right up there with luxury brands, you won't be disappointed." Another review reports, "This smells absolutely amazing. Everything down to the soft touch box it came in is premium...found my new daily scent."

If you are ever in need of a gift for an anniversary, birthday, Christmas, or simply just because, shope CODE 78.

Join the Love Movement. Order online at https://code78love.com/.

