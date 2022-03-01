A dance studio opened that allows young girls to BREATHE

Company logo Latoya Powell

Breathe Dance Studio, LLC., owned and operated by Latoya Powell, recently made a big entrance in the small city of Franklin, Virginia. After identifying a need for extracurricular activities and safe productive recreation, she decided to make a move to promote constructive positive change within the community. According to Latoya, dance is not only a vision but rather a way of life.

A recent announcement informed community members that Breathe Life Studio, LLC. is now open at the new location 119 S. Main Street, Franklin, VA 23851. After conducting online Zoom classes due to the COVID 19 pandemic, she is finally able to begin face-to-face group and individual sessions.

An open house was held at the new location on February 21st, prior to the start of classes on February 22nd. The launch of her grand opening brought out young ladies in notable numbers, and parents were well pleased.

Founder & Owner, Latoya Powell Latoya Powell

Latoya founded and established her dance studio in October 2019 to share her love of dance with others.

As an instructor, she is familiar with multiple forms of dance, primarily because of her extensive background and years of experience. Her reputable resume is filled with more than 13 years of experience in choreographed dancing, cheerleading, majorette, and liturgical Dance. Prior to the launch of her business, she advanced her resume by becoming a certified Zumba instructor and coach.

The birth of Breathe Dance Studio was designed to use dance as therapy to freely express emotions and create a positive stress-free life. She encourages those around her to let go of their anxiety and embrace peace through dance classes. This studio is not only a place to dance, but a place to finally be able to breathe.

Classes offered are majorette, pom-pom cheer, liturgical dancing, stomp and shake, and Zumba.

While dance classes are offered to everyone, young girls and adolescents seem to reap the most benefits from being a part of the Breathe Dance Studio family. At their fragile ages, Latoya encourages them to stand out by using creative talents and building confidence to promote physical fitness and positive mental health. These young girls are provided with an exciting way to have fun while learning how to cope with everyday stress. Above all, they are able to build relationships, friendships, self-esteem, and self-discipline through dance.

When asked what dancing does for her, Latoya reports that dancing offers her freedom, happiness, joy, passion, dedication, and peace.

If you are local, register online at https://breathedancestudio.org/ to learn how to breathe!