Local artist airs on American Idol

Local music artist, Tobias Hill (Prince TCH), was spotted in the promotional commercial/video for Season 20 of American Idol. In addition to television air time, he was also seen being listed on multiple blogs as one of the contestants to audition for his shot at stardom.

About a week ago, he shared with his social media followers that he auditioned for American Idol. This post immediately received love, support, and an outpour of congratulations comments. His newfound success came as no surprise as his followers are already aware of his love for music and his talent to perform. The show is scheduled to air on February 27, 2022, on ABC.

Tobias Hill, a native of Como, NC, obtained an Associates of Arts Degree from Roanoke Chowan Community College in Ahoskie, NC as well as a Bachelor’s Degree in Music from North Carolina A&T State University in Greensboro, NC. He is a singer, songwriter, and dancer that loves music so much that he became a Chorus teacher for Southampton County Public School System. In addition to the singer/songwriter talent, Hill is also a composer, arranger, and musician.

While a student at North Carolina A&T State University, he had the opportunity to be included in the university's choir under the guidance of Maestro Travis W. Alexander. During the time he was residing in Greensboro, North Carolina, he was the champion of HBCU GOT TALENT competition in which his music group (3rd Lane) was given the opportunity to compete for professional studio time by a record label located in Charlotte, NC.

During the course of his music career, he has been afforded to perform in the presence of several celebrities including Monica, Supa Cent, Wanya Morris, and opening up for Tank, Trina, and Moneybagg Yo in concert. Not only has he performed for the listed celebrities, but he's sat in the presence of Fantasia, H.E.R, B2K, Slick'em, Chingy, The Walls Group, and Samoht. Along with these highlighting moments, Hill has traveled nationally to perform and share his musical talents at live events.

His journey to stardom is just beginning! Will you join him on this ride?

Make sure you tune in to ABC on February 27, 2022, at 8/7 CST to see if Tobias is headed to the next round.