Federal student loan forgiveness plan opens a faster repayment path for 23 million college tuition borrowers.

The latest news on student loan debt cancellation from the White House will directly impact up to 43 million Americans. President Biden has promised to cancel $10,000 in student debt for many borrowers and up to $20,000 for those who received Pell Grants.

According to research done by One Wisconsin Now, the average American takes about 20 years to pay off their student loans. But it's in the interest of every borrower to try and speed up the repayment process after student loan cancellation.

“We work daily to help those with the burden of student loan debt. This student loan relief plan will impact everyone in the U.S.,” said Kyle Liseno, student loan expert with American Consumer Credit Counseling (ACCC). “Those who were financially limited by their student debt will now be able to put more towards saving, investing and managing household expenses."

This relief measure will completely remove the debt for close to 20 million borrowers, leaving the remaining 23 million borrowers with outstanding balances to be paid overtime. ACCC is giving all consumers the same guidance the agency provides to clients on how to fully pay their student loan debt:

  1. Plan, budget, and pay down: Now that the total of your debt has been reduced, planning is important. Consumers will have to redo their budgets to have a clear picture on how to move forward to pay down student loans. Educate yourself on the different resources the government is giving to finish paying off student debt.
  2. Income-driven repayment plan: President Biden’s announcement brings great news to those who choose income-driven repayment plans. What borrowers have to pay each month for undergraduate loans, will be cut in half from 10 to 5 percent of after taxes income. There will be no interest accrued as long as the monthly payments are made on time, and after 10 years of payment, loan balances will be forgiven instead of 20 years.
  3. Postpone payments: This is a last resort in case the monthly payments are not feasible. If you qualify to postpone payments, you can stop making payments for up to three years. During this time, no interest accrues on federally subsidized loans. However, it does accrue on non-subsidized loans, adding significantly to the total amount due. Working with your student loan entity to postpone payments allows college graduates to not face any fees or fines.

ACCC’s student loan expert, Kyle Liseno, warns consumers to beware of any scams that may arise with this news. The only parties allowed to call borrowers about their student loans is the Department of Education or the borrowers’ lender. Nonprofit organizations such as ACCC will not call consumers to offer their services and are only allowed to coach those who look for debt management resources.

