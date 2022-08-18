With credit card interest rates rising, American consumers should check their financial health and try to reduce debt.

Higher interest rates make it tougher on your household budget. American Consumer Credit Counseling offers guidance on handling credit card debt and sidestepping big interest charges.

The Federal Reserve's move to mitigate inflation through higher interest rates will have a direct impact on just about every American household that carries consumer debt like unsecured loans and credit card balances.

American Consumer Credit Counseling (ACCC) is advising clients to take strategic action now and be prepared to reduce credit card debt as much as possible. Lowering your overall debt is the most direct and only foolproof way of paying less in interest. And there's no time like the present now that the Fed has a goal of moving the overnight borrowing rate to between 2.25 and 2.5 percent.

“Many have to rely on credit cards to pay for basic necessities, especially with inflation pushing prices so high,” said Allen Amadin, President and CEO of American Consumer Credit Counseling. “Reducing credit card debt is always crucial to financial health. However, now more than ever it is critical for Americans to survive day-to-day costs of living and still be able to put money aside for savings.”

ACCC - Talking Cents Image

The latest analysis of household financial health and readiness by ACCC indicates that nearly 40 percent of consumers polled cannot put any money at all into savings. The Q1 Financial Health Index found that 39 percent of respondents were impacted in some way by the rising cost of basic necessities on their family’s lifestyle. In June, the percentage of respondents impacted rose to 48 percent.

ACCC employs a team of budget counselors and financial planning experts to help clients get rid of credit card debt, create sustainable household budgets, and position themselves to begin saving and building cash reserves. The non-profit counseling agency and debt management provider always gives these fundamental pieces of advice:

1. Create a budget: Using a worksheet or online tool can help to evaluate how consumers spend their money and how to efficiently disperse their funds. ACCC has several worksheets to create the right budget for each person.

2. Cut spending: When trying to reduce debt, make sure to temporarily remove all unnecessary expenses, such as streaming subscriptions, eating out or unaffordable luxuries. Cutting back on expenses will free up cash to help pay off more debt. Stick to the budget, and stop borrowing more from credit cards.

3. Pay on time and more than the minimum: Paying your credit cards on time will ensure you avoid late fees and penalties. Regardless of paying on time and the minimum required, consumers will still have to pay the percentage of interest fees on the rest of the balance. Therefore, paying more than the minimum will reduce the amount of the fees you have to pay per month.

Sticking to a budget and minimizing expenses can be difficult. However, it can be the best path to be on a strong financial foundation and get ready to face higher interest rates across all facets of the economy.