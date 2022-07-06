When it's time to replace a college "saving" strategy with actually "paying" those college tuition bills. Some guidance:

A long-term college savings plan is smart. But eventually a college “paying” plan is an absolute must.

The blunt financial reality of the American college experience is that most students who graduate will do so while carrying the first major debt of their lifetimes. As families and households see their children advance through secondary school on a college-prep track, the focus is most often on saving for college using a 529 savings plan or other financial instruments.

But dealing with tuition bills in real time once college begins can be the biggest challenge.

The U.S. is one of the most expensive countries in which to attend college, leaving most students to rely at least partially on higher education loans. According to an analysis by the think tank Urban Institute , 70 percent of students who receive a bachelor’s degree have student loan debt by the time they graduate. The average annual cost to attend college in the U.S. is now approximately $35,000 per year, according to the Education Data Initiative.

Image from Unsplash

“Attending college has become one of the largest financial burdens of an individual’s lifetime, and very often that burden is shared by parents,” said Allen Amadin, President and CEO of American Consumer Credit Counseling, in a press release about college financing strategies. “It’s a harsh reality. But it should not discourage prospective students from pursuing a higher education degree. There are resources and strategies to help students and their families manage the cost of college – and get those tuition bills paid.”

Having an honest budget is the first step to know where more financial support is needed. A college budget should include all student expenses such as tuition, books, room and board and transportation. A college cost calculator can help determine the real costs associated with your college education in order to create an accurate and realistic budget

Finding financial aid isn't just a one-time endeavor. A student should be pursuing different forms of college financial support during all the years they are in school. Grants and scholarship programs exist in all kinds of areas: civic organizations, businesses, community organizations, writing and science contests, and dozens more. There are several search platforms which looking for possible scholarship and grant sources easy.

Another college "paying" strategy is considering lower cost alternatives for accumulating al of the credits necessary for a degree program. Many colleges allow core classes or entry level course work to be take during summer or winter breaks at lower-cost community colleges or through online options. This can help reduce the total cost of tuition.

Finally, work-study programs can be designed for student earnings from on-campus jobs to be sent directly to lenders. And part-time work - including gig-based jobs like rideshare and delivery services - is always an option for supplementing a student's money for college. It's important, however, for the work and time required to not negatively impact the student's primary objective: obtaining a higher education.

Image from Unsplash

A debt-free future can be difficult or in some cases impossible for some college students. But planning and using these and other strategies can help reduce the total amount of debt and allow graduates to focus on career goals and starting to build wealth.